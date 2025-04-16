Alice Cooper & Judas Priest Storm Biloxi This September

Alice Cooper & Judas Priest (image via tour promoter)

Hard rock legend Alice Cooper and heavy metal pioneers Judas Priest are set to electrify Biloxi on September 16, 2025, at the Mississippi Coast Coliseum. Fans can expect a thrilling display of showmanship, including Cooper’s signature on-stage theatrics and Priest’s iconic riffs. This co-headlining event promises a night of headbanging hits and theatrical spectacle, perfect for any rock enthusiast craving the intensity these two acts have championed for decades.

The Mississippi Coast Coliseum, known for its expansive seating and cutting-edge sound system, is the perfect venue to host this dynamic duo. Tickets for the Biloxi stop on this highly anticipated tour are now on sale. As always, the venue box office is your official source for entry, but fans should also know that ScoreBig has seats available for all major events with no hidden fees. Whether you’re a lifelong devotee of Cooper’s shock rock persona or a newcomer to Priest’s thunderous metal sound, there’s a seat waiting for you.

Both Alice Cooper and Judas Priest have helped shape the trajectory of rock with groundbreaking albums and mesmerizing live performances. Cooper, often credited with pioneering horror-inspired rock theatrics, has influenced countless performers and continues to garner new fans each year. Judas Priest, revered for classic hits like ‘Breaking the Law’ and ‘You’ve Got Another Thing Comin’,’ remains a staple of the metal scene, proving their staying power with each tour. Their collaboration on stage is a testament to rock’s enduring spirit and its ability to evolve while staying true to its roots.

Don’st miss the rare chance to witness these juggernauts of rock share the spotlight in Biloxi. Mark your calendars now for a show that’s guaranteed to ring in your ears long after the final encore.

