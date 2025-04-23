Ben Schwartz Live at The Chicago Theatre

Ben Schwartz (Photo via Greg2600 - CC-by-SA-2.0 via Wikimedia Commons)

Renowned improviser and actor Ben Schwartz is set to captivate fans at The Chicago Theatre on Saturday, Oct. 25, 2025, starting at 8 p.m. Known for his rapid-fire wit and penchant for big laughs, Schwartz has earned acclaim across platforms ranging from the Broadway stage to top-rated television shows. Now, he brings his dynamic comedy style to the Windy City, promising a show packed with improvisation, hilarious anecdotes, and audience engagement.

Tickets for this performance are available now through The Chicago Theatre’s box office, where fans can secure seats in person. For those looking for a more convenient option, ScoreBig offers tickets at appealing prices with no hidden service fees, making it easy to find the perfect vantage point for an unforgettable evening.

The Chicago Theatre, famously recognized for its stunning marquee and historic ambiance, stands as an iconic destination for live entertainment in the city. Audiences can expect a night of laughter in a venue that has welcomed countless legendary performers over the years. With Schwartz’s comedic genius taking center stage, this show is primed to be an unforgettable highlight of the fall entertainment calendar.

