Blink-182 & Alkaline Trio Ignite Saratoga Performing Arts Center

Blink 182 announced the Missionary Impossible tour with tickets on sale soon

Blink-182 & Alkaline Trio are set to fire up the Missionary Impossible Tour at Saratoga Performing Arts Center (SPAC) in Saratoga Springs, New York, on September 7 at 7 p.m. A renowned destination for summer shows, SPAC combines a pristine natural setting with a vibrant concert culture, providing an ideal backdrop for two pop-punk heavyweights.

Blink-182’s classic hits like “I Miss You” and “The Rock Show” helped define the modern pop-punk genre, with catchy hooks and relatable lyrics that continue to draw massive crowds. Alkaline Trio, founded in Chicago, quickly developed a loyal fan base through their blend of melodic punk and emotive storytelling. Placing them together on the same stage promises a riveting night filled with crowd-pleasing anthems.

Saratoga Springs has a rich cultural history and an enthusiastic music community that knows how to energize any live show. As fans gather under the amphitheater’s canopy, the synergy between band and audience is sure to reach a fever pitch with every track. Whether you’ve been a fan since the ‘90s or jumped on board more recently, this concert offers a timeless celebration of pop-punk’s greatest hits.

