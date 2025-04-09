Blink-182 Set Date for Coastal Credit Union Music Park

Blink 182 announced the Missionary Impossible tour with tickets on sale soon

Blink-182 & Alkaline Trio’s Missionary Impossible Tour lands at the Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek in Raleigh, North Carolina, on September 3 at 7 p.m. Renowned for hosting some of the biggest names in music, this popular amphitheater is sure to provide a lively setting for a night of pop-punk favorites and newer hits from both bands.

Blink-182’s influential style helped shape the pop-punk movement, delivering catchy hooks and energetic performances that resonate with audiences of all ages. Alkaline Trio adds their punk-meets-gothic flair, featuring driving percussion and lyrics that strike an emotional chord. By joining forces, these two outfits create a thrilling live experience that underscores the best of modern rock.

Raleigh’s music fans are known for their enthusiasm, ensuring a raucous crowd to match the bands’ high-octane setlist. From longtime devotees of “Josie” or “Feeling This” to recent converts drawn by Alkaline Trio’s steady stream of moody punk anthems, everyone will find a moment to call their own. Don’t miss this chance to see pop-rock legends come together under the late-summer sky in North Carolina’s capital city.

