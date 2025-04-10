Blink-182 Set Live Date at Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater

Blink 182 announced the Missionary Impossible tour with tickets on sale soon

The Missionary Impossible Tour swings into Virginia Beach, Virginia, as Blink-182 & Alkaline Trio perform at Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater on September 4 at 7 p.m. One of the region’s biggest outdoor concert spots, this amphitheater has a reputation for crowd-pleasing summer shows against the backdrop of Virginia’s coastal charm.

Tickets are on sale now through the Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater website.

Blink-182’s unforgettable choruses and humorous stage presence have made them enduring festival headliners, while Alkaline Trio’s reflective lyrics and powerful musicianship have earned them a dedicated underground following. Bringing both bands together creates a dynamic blend of styles that appeals to a wide swath of rock fans.

Virginia Beach’s laid-back coastal culture and the amphitheater’s spacious lawn seating ensure a relaxed yet exhilarating evening under the stars. Expect both new material and well-loved hits that span each band’s impressive catalog, showcasing the evolution of modern pop-punk. Whether you’re taking a beach day before the show or driving in from surrounding areas, this concert promises an essential live experience for fans of all ages.

