Blink-182 Storm Tampa’s MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre

Blink 182 announced the Missionary Impossible tour with tickets on sale soon

Blink-182 & Alkaline Trio bring the Missionary Impossible Tour to Tampa, Florida, with a show at MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre at the Florida State Fairgrounds on August 29 at 7 p.m. This outdoor venue often plays host to major tours and welcomes thousands of fans ready to sing along and soak up Florida’s warm night air.

Tickets are available now via the MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre official website.

Blink-182’s imprint on pop-punk culture runs deep, thanks to their witty stage banter, memorable hooks, and timeless summertime anthems. Alkaline Trio adds a distinct twist with their moody, heartfelt songs. Attendees can expect a dynamic playlist that captures each band’s essence—from the upbeat bangers that propelled Blink-182 to MTV fame to the earnest punk stylings that have made Alkaline Trio a mainstay in the scene.

MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre’s spacious layout and Florida’s late-summer ambience set the stage for a vibrant evening. With each group’s devoted following, the crowd will be buzzing from the opening chords to the encore. Tampa music lovers are in for a thrilling night of fast-paced rock and nostalgic tunes that will resonate long after the final note.

