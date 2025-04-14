Brandon Lake stirs Kansas City with moving worship

Brandon Lake (photo courtesy ScoreBig)

Brandon Lake stirs Kansas City with moving worship

Tickets On SaleMadeline Page11 seconds ago

On November 9, the T-Mobile Center in Kansas City will host Brandon Lake for a 7 p.m. concert experience that blends modern Christian anthems with heartfelt storytelling. Praised for his ability to unite crowds under a banner of hope and praise, Lake’s rising popularity is reflected in a string of sold-out shows around the country. This Kansas City stop offers another chance for fans to immerse themselves in an evening of uplifting music.

Secure your tickets at the T-Mobile Center box office or through Brandon Lake on ScoreBig, avoiding extra fees. Remember to use code TICKETNEWS10 for 10% off your purchase—exclusively for TicketNews readers. With each song delivered in Lake’s signature passionate style, the result is a collective worship environment that leaves attendees feeling renewed and connected. Don’t miss this transformative concert in Kansas City.

Shop for tickets to Brandon Lake at T-Mobile Center in Kansas City

Tickets On Sale

Other Tickets On Sale News from Ticketnews.com

The Mars Volta ready to ignite Pasadena Civic Auditorium

The Mars Volta ready to ignite Pasadena Civic Auditorium

Madeline Page 2 minutes ago
Read More
Jackson Browne launches Las Vegas residency this fall

Jackson Browne launches Las Vegas residency this fall

Madeline Page 10 minutes ago
Read More
Brandon Lake’s high-impact worship arrives in Tulsa

Brandon Lake’s high-impact worship arrives in Tulsa

Madeline Page 26 minutes ago
Read More