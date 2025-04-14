Brandon Lake stirs Kansas City with moving worship

Brandon Lake (photo courtesy ScoreBig)

On November 9, the T-Mobile Center in Kansas City will host Brandon Lake for a 7 p.m. concert experience that blends modern Christian anthems with heartfelt storytelling. Praised for his ability to unite crowds under a banner of hope and praise, Lake’s rising popularity is reflected in a string of sold-out shows around the country. This Kansas City stop offers another chance for fans to immerse themselves in an evening of uplifting music.

Secure your tickets at the T-Mobile Center box office or through Brandon Lake on ScoreBig, avoiding extra fees. Remember to use code TICKETNEWS10 for 10% off your purchase—exclusively for TicketNews readers. With each song delivered in Lake’s signature passionate style, the result is a collective worship environment that leaves attendees feeling renewed and connected. Don’t miss this transformative concert in Kansas City.

