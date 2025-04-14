Brandon Lake’s spirit-filled show heads to Columbus

Madeline Page

Columbus, get ready to welcome Brandon Lake on October 12 at the Value City Arena at The Schottenstein Center. Starting at 7 p.m., this show is set to fill the arena with moving melodies and positive energy that define Lake’s music. Known for bringing together diverse crowds, his concerts celebrate faith and community, leaving attendees with a renewed sense of hope.

Tickets for this inspiring evening can be purchased at the Schottenstein Center box office or online through Brandon Lake via ScoreBig, where you’ll dodge hidden fees. Special offer for TicketNews readers: get 10% off your Brandon Lake ticket purchase using code TICKETNEWS10. Whether you’re looking forward to familiar hits or wanting to discover new worship tracks, his live shows deliver an immersive, heartfelt experience. Don’t miss the chance to gather with fellow fans and praise together in Ohio’s capital city.

