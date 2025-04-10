Breaking Benjamin & Three Days Grace Conquer Prudential Center

Breaking Benjamin and Three Days Grace are touring together this summer and fall.

Newark, New Jersey, is about to get a jolt of rock when Breaking Benjamin & Three Days Grace take over the Prudential Center on September 10 at 7 p.m. Home to sports events and arena-filling concerts, the “Prudential Center” offers a modern setup with superb audio technology—an excellent space for two bands that don’t hold back when it comes to full-bodied sound.

Tickets are on sale at the Prudential Center official site. You can also secure seats via Breaking Benjamin & Three Days Grace on ScoreBig, where no hidden fees add to the convenience. Special offer for TicketNews readers, get 10% off on Breaking Benjamin & Three Days Grace tickets at ScoreBig NOW by using code TICKETNEWS10.

Expect a comprehensive crash course in modern rock as these co-headliners draw from expansive catalogs that have dominated radio waves for years. Breaking Benjamin’s emotionally charged performance style meets Three Days Grace’s riff-heavy approach, resulting in a concert that packs both sonic punch and lyrical depth. Fans will likely be treated to anthems like “The Diary of Jane” and “Pain,” conjuring a wave of nostalgia for longtime devotees while hooking new listeners.

Newark’s fast-growing cultural scene makes Prudential Center an easy draw for fans in the Tri-State area. Come early to explore local restaurants or hit the arena right before the house lights dim—either way, you’ll be stepping into a performance defined by massive sound, pulsing energy, and the camaraderie of thousands of fellow rock enthusiasts.

