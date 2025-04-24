Bryan Adams, Benatar & Giraldo Rock Boston

Bryan Adams (Image courtesy ScoreBig)

The “Roll with the Punches” Tour continues on October 26, 2025, at Boston’s TD Garden, where Bryan Adams will share the stage with Pat Benatar & Neil Giraldo. Having conquered Canada and begun his U.S. run, Adams is primed to deliver a high-powered show featuring a host of old favorites and selections from his new album, Roll with the Punches.

Famed for his gravelly vocals and sing-along rock ballads, Adams continues to draw fans of all ages. The addition of Benatar & Giraldo offers even more star power, as they bring timeless hits like “Shadows of the Night” and “We Belong” to the set. TD Garden, one of Boston’s premier indoor venues, has a storied history of hosting legendary performers, making it the perfect place to witness these rock icons.

Tickets are available now at the TD Garden box office, and for those looking to grab seats online, ScoreBig is a great choice—transparent pricing and zero hidden fees mean you’ll find a deal that works for you. Boston has a deep-rooted appreciation for live music, and this concert is certain to be a key highlight in the city’s fall entertainment lineup.

Don’t miss out on an evening that balances fresh musical direction with decades of classic hits. Adams, Benatar & Giraldo are all known for unforgettable live shows, and when combined, they promise a multi-faceted rock experience that Boston fans won’t soon forget. Secure your seats now for a night of top-tier performances from three of rock’s best.

