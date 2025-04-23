Bryan Adams & The Sheepdogs Arrive in Peterborough

Bryan Adams (Image courtesy ScoreBig)

Peterborough Memorial Centre will host the “Roll with the Punches” Tour on October 7, 2025, featuring none other than Bryan Adams and The Sheepdogs. As part of Adams’ 19-stop Canadian schedule, this concert offers residents of Peterborough the chance to see a homegrown rock legend in action. Adams is expected to perform both the iconic tracks that made him a household name and new songs from his upcoming Roll with the Punches album.

Famed for his dynamic stage presence and steady stream of hits spanning multiple decades, Adams is a staple of Canada’s music scene. The Sheepdogs, hailing from Saskatoon, are an inspired choice for the opening act, bringing a classic rock vibe that sets the perfect tone for the evening. With this pairing, fans can anticipate powerful riffs, soulful melodies, and plenty of sing-along opportunities.

Peterborough Memorial Centre’s box office has tickets on sale now, and ScoreBig provides an online ticket-buying alternative that ensures no hidden costs. Having garnered legions of loyal followers, Adams’ live shows are known to sell out quickly—especially on a tour that covers so much ground in both Canada and the U.S.

Beyond the music, Adams’ concerts often feel like community events—moments when fans of all ages come together to celebrate an artist whose work has transcended generations. If you’re near Peterborough this fall, don’t miss the opportunity to be part of the excitement, complete with The Sheepdogs’ signature grooves and the timeless power of Adams’ enduring catalog.

