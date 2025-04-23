Bryan Adams & The Sheepdogs Live in Toronto

Bryan Adams (Image courtesy ScoreBig)

Canadian rocker Bryan Adams will bring his “Roll with the Punches” Tour to Toronto’s Scotiabank Arena on October 3, 2025, accompanied by special guests The Sheepdogs. The concert is part of Adams’ wide-ranging 2025 itinerary, which kicks off with 19 shows in Canada before heading to the United States for an additional 21 dates. Fans in Toronto can look forward to hearing classic hits like “Summer of ’69” and “Heaven,” as well as new tracks from Adams’ forthcoming album, Roll with the Punches.

Known for his unmistakable vocals and guitar riffs, Adams has spent decades captivating audiences with his live performances. Teaming with The Sheepdogs—famous for their vintage-tinged rock—creates a uniquely Canadian double-bill that’s sure to entertain fans of all ages. Toronto holds a special place in Adams’ touring history, often hosting some of his most energetic, sold-out shows. This upcoming stop at Scotiabank Arena should be no different, bringing together timeless rock anthems and fresh tunes for an unforgettable night.

Whether you’ve followed Bryan Adams for years or are just discovering his music, this Toronto show offers the chance to experience a Canadian music icon performing at the top of his game. With The Sheepdogs opening the evening, expect a blend of classic hits, soulful ballads, and rock flair that will resonate from start to finish.

