Bryan Adams & The Sheepdogs Play Windsor

Bryan Adams and The Sheepdogs will bring their high-energy rock show to The Colosseum At Caesars Windsor in Windsor, Ontario, on October 5, 2025. This date falls squarely within Adams’ 19-show Canadian tour before he heads south for a 21-date U.S. leg. Fans can expect a night brimming with chart-topping hits like “Heaven,” “Please Forgive Me,” and “Summer of ’69,” as well as fresh tunes from his soon-to-be-released album, Roll with the Punches.

The Colosseum At Caesars Windsor is known for hosting some of the biggest musical acts, and Adams is certainly no stranger to major stages. His performances blend heartfelt ballads and rock anthems, often eliciting massive sing-alongs from audiences. The Sheepdogs, who have been steadily climbing the rock charts with their retro-infused style, make for an ideal opening act—ensuring the evening starts on a high note.

Tickets are on sale now through the venue box office and via ScoreBig, where music lovers can find an assortment of seat options and zero hidden fees. This Windsor stop offers a perfect weekend outing for anyone looking to soak up a blend of iconic rock classics and brand-new music from a Canadian legend still pushing creative boundaries.

With Adams’ raspy vocals and The Sheepdogs’ spirited guitar work, attendees can expect a memorable night that showcases the breadth of Canadian rock talent. From the biggest power chords to the most intimate lyrics, this show aims to deliver an experience fans will cherish for years to come. Make sure you’re in the crowd when Windsor welcomes these two powerhouse acts.

