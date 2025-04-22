Chris Brown Heads to the Big Easy for Breezy Bowl XX This October

Chris Brown Breezy Bowl XX tour tickets are on sale (Image via Live Nation)

Breezy Bowl XX arrives in New Orleans on Oct. 16, 2025, bringing Chris Brown, Summer Walker and Bryson Tiller to the legendary Caesars Superdome. Known for its role as the home field of the New Orleans Saints and a prime destination for major sporting events, the Superdome also transforms into a world-class concert venue, promising an incredible setting to match the high-wattage performances on tap.

Chris Brown’s trailblazing approach to R&B has kept him at the forefront of the music scene for years, while Walker’s heartfelt lyrics and Tiller’s sleek production style add fresh energy to the lineup. Fans can expect a blend of classic hits and new favorites, all performed under the dome’s cutting-edge sound and lighting systems.

Tickets for Breezy Bowl XX’s New Orleans stop are now on sale at the Caesars Superdome box office and through ScoreBig, the online marketplace that offers tickets with no hidden fees. Whether you’re a longtime Chris Brown fan or simply looking to experience a dynamic night out in the Crescent City, this show promises to be a highlight of the fall concert calendar.

Shop for Chris Brown tickets at Caesars Superdome on Oct. 16, 2025

