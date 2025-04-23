Chris D’Elia Brings His Stand‑Up to Washington, D.C.

Chris D'Elia (Image courtesy ScoreBig)

Chris D’Elia is set to deliver big laughs at DAR Constitution Hall in Washington, D.C., on September 13, 2025, at 7 p.m. Beloved for his high-energy stand-up performances and unique comedic voice, D’Elia has cultivated a broad fan base through sold-out tours, popular podcast appearances, and Netflix specials. His wide-ranging humor tackles everything from everyday life observations to offbeat social commentary, making each live show a can’t-miss event.

Fans can pick up tickets at the DAR Constitution Hall box office or through ScoreBig, which offers a straightforward purchasing experience and zero hidden fees. D’Elia’s performances often sell out, and with a reputation for spontaneous, unscripted crowd interaction, it’s no surprise that tickets go fast. Whether you’re a longtime fan or just discovering his brand of comedy, be sure to secure your seats early for this night of fun in the nation’s capital.

Located near some of the most iconic monuments and museums in the U.S., DAR Constitution Hall provides a classic backdrop for D’Elia’s dynamic set. With a storied history hosting world-renowned performers, this venue will serve as the perfect stage for an evening of laughter. Expect D’Elia to bring his signature observational humor and connect with fans through his unmistakable comedic style.

