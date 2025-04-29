Citizen Soldier Rocks The Pageant in St. Louis

Citizen Soldier, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons

St. Louis is set to roar with energy on Aug. 9, 2025, as Citizen Soldier takes the stage at The Pageant. The band’s driving rock anthems and heartfelt lyrics have struck a chord with listeners everywhere, and this upcoming concert promises to showcase their evolving sound. From emotionally charged ballads to heavy-hitting rock riffs, Citizen Soldier has something for everyone in their live sets. For those ready to secure a spot, tickets are available at The Pageant’s box office or through online outlets. ScoreBig also offers an easy way to purchase without worrying about hidden fees. Whether you’re looking for the perfect vantage point near the stage or a spot that keeps you moving with the crowd, you’ll find seats that fit your style. The Pageant is celebrated for its top-notch sound system and inviting layout, often cited as one of St. Louis’ premier music destinations. Its central location provides ample options for pre-show dining and post-show nightlife, making it an ideal stop for fans wanting a full evening of entertainment. Citizen Soldier often focuses on themes of resilience, shining a light on mental health and personal challenges through their music. This dedication to authenticity and connection resonates deeply with concertgoers, creating an atmosphere that’s electric and emotionally engaging. If you’ve been searching for a show that hits both the heart and the ears, Citizen Soldier’s St. Louis performance is not one to miss. Shop for Citizen Soldier tickets at The Pageant on August 9, 2025 Special offer for TicketNews readers, get 10% off on Citizen Soldier tickets at ScoreBig NOW by using code TICKETNEWS10.