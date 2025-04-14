Coachella Weekend One Woes: Traffic Jams, Extreme Heat, and Mic Issues

Raph_PH, CC BY 2.0 , via Wikimedia Commons

Coachella Weekend One Woes: Traffic Jams, Extreme Heat, and Mic Issues

MusicOlivia Perreault18 seconds ago

The coveted Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival officially wrapped its first weekend in the desert — though not without a few woes.

The annual event kicked-off at the Empire Polo Club in Indio, California on Friday. Before the music even started, chaos ensued as cars piled up on Thursday, attempting to get through security to park in the car camping area. Those in line shared photos on social media, showing that there was up to a 12-hour wait time. No restrooms or water were available during this time, and some fans even ran out of gas.

Insomniac browser for ticketing professionals

By the second day of the festival, wristband scanners reportedly stopped working — but only briefly. Alongside delays, the weather also soared; at some points throughout the festival, attendees reported that temperatures hit over 100 degrees.

Megan Thee Stallion silenced at Coachella

dangentile007.bsky.social (@dangentile007.bsky.social) 2025-04-14T05:16:08.949Z

It’s safe to say fans were upset with the outcome — and are hoping this won’t be an issue during Weekend Two.

The second weekend of Coachella is set to take place from April 18 to 20. Fans can look forward to headlining performances from the punk-rockers of Green Day, genre-bending hip-hop/country star Post Malone, and pop icon Lady Gaga. Hip-hop legend Missy Elliott, rising pop star Benson Boone, and rapper GloRilla will also perform on Friday, with the original Misfits, pop’s Charli XCX, and indie stars Clairo and Japanese Breakfast performing on Saturday. Rappers Megan Thee Stallion and Ty Dolla $ign, as well as EDM’s Zedd, will close out the festival on Sunday.

Other acts set to appear throughout the weekend include pop-punk’s Jimmy Eat World, K-Pop’s LISA of Blackpink, rapper T-Pain, Brazilian pop singer Anitta, and the Swedish indie group Miike Snow. HiTech, Vintage Culture, Three G Mafia, Ivan Cornejo, and horsegiirl are among the artists rounding-out the bill.

Earlier this month, Coachella announced the addition of Weezer and Ed Sheeran, stepping in as last-minute performers. Weezer performed on the Mojave Stage during Weekend 1, while Sheeran will join Weekend 2 as a special guest, appearing on the Mojave Stage on Saturday, April 19. The additions fill vacancies left by the recent exits of FKA twigs and Anitta, both of who dropped from this year’s bill.

Music

Other Music News from Ticketnews.com

Barry Manilow Plots Farewell Tour with 'The Last Concerts'

Barry Manilow Plots Farewell Tour with 'The Last Concerts'

Victoria Drum 3 hours ago
Read More
Masters Fans Burned in Chaos Caused by Tournament's Resale Consolidation

Masters Fans Burned in Chaos Caused by Tournament's Resale Consolidation

Dave Clark 5 hours ago
Read More
How to Watch the Coachella 2025 livestream

How to Watch the Coachella 2025 livestream

Olivia Perreault 3 days ago
Read More