Creed Announces Lineup for 2026 Summer of ’99 Cruise: 3 Doors Down, Collective Soul, Living Colour

The rockers of Creed have already outlined the bill for next year’s Summer of ’99 and Beyond Cruise.

The voyage will set sail in Miami on April 17 and will stop at Great Stirrup Cay, Bahamas before returning to port on April 21. Fans will stay on the luxurious Norwegian Joy Ship and enjoy performances from Creed, as well as 3 Doors Down, Collective Soul, and Living in Colour. Black Stone Cherry, Oleander, 12 Stones, Tim Montana, and Smile Empty Soul will also take the stage, with hosts Eddie Trunk and The Power Hour.

More acts are set to be announced over the next year.

Throughout the cruise, Creed will play two sets — marking their fourth cruise in three years. Each voyage has sold-out during its presale period.

Those who previously joined the Summer of ’99 Cruise will be able to reserve a cabin first, starting April 24. Regular presale will begin on April 25, followed by a general on sale May 2 via the cruise’s official website.

The 2025 edition of Creed’s Summer of ’99 Cruise is currently underway.

Creed just added five new dates to their ongoing “Summer of ’99” North American tour. As previously announced, the trek will kick-off this July and run through late August. They’re also slated to headline the “Summer of ’99 and Beyond Fest” in Wisconsin this July alongside Nickelback.

“Thirty years in, it’s been a blessing to pick up right where we left off with longtime fans and to meet the next generation for the first time,” frontman Scott Stapp said in a statement. “It’s been an incredible ride, and we aren’t done, so here’s to a ‘Summer’ that never ends. We’ll see you on the road.”

Back in 1999, Creed’s sophomore record, Human Clay, topped the U.S. Billboard charts at No. 1, earning recognition with hits “Higher,” “What If,” and “With Arms Wide Open.” The record helped solidify Creed in the rock scene, following with chart-topping records Weathered in 2001 and Full Circle in 2009. Their compilation album, Stadium Anthems, was just released on October 21.