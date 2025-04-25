Deltron 3030 Returns With 25th Anniversary Tour

Deltron 3030 is hitting the road this summer and fall to celebrate the 25th anniversary of their seminal album with the launch of a North American tour. The influential hip-hop supergroup, featuring Del the Funky Homosapien, Dan the Automator, and Kid Koala, will bring their futuristic sounds to cities across the United States and Canada.

The tour kicks off July 18 in Vancouver and runs through October 6 with a closing show at Webster Hall in New York City. Stops include Seattle, Portland, Los Angeles, Chicago, Toronto, Boston, and more, with newly added dates in San Francisco (July 24), Los Angeles (July 29), and Santa Ana (July 30) due to high demand.

Fans eager to secure their spot can visit Deltron 3030's official website now for access to the presale. Tickets for the general public go on sale beginning Friday, April 25 at 10 a.m. local time.

Deltron 3030’s self-titled album, released in 2000, became a landmark project blending hip-hop with science fiction themes, earning widespread acclaim for its innovative sound and storytelling. Over the past two decades, the group has maintained a cult following, with their influence reverberating through multiple generations of hip-hop and experimental music fans.

Deltron 3030 North American 25th Anniversary Tour Dates

Date Venue and City Shop
July 18 Commodore Ballroom – Vancouver, BC Tickets
July 19 Pier 62 – Seattle, WA Tickets
July 21 Revolution Hall – Portland, OR Tickets
July 23 The Regency – San Francisco, CA Tickets
July 25 Bellwether – Los Angeles, CA Tickets
July 26 Observatory – Santa Ana, CA Tickets
July 27 House of Blues – San Diego, CA Tickets
September 24 Uptown Theater – Minneapolis, MN Tickets
September 25 House of Blues – Chicago, IL Tickets
September 27 Majestic Theatre – Detroit, MI Tickets
September 28 The Concert Hall – Toronto, ON Tickets
September 29 Beanfield – Montreal, QC Tickets
October 2 Big Night Live – Boston, MA Tickets
October 3 Union Transfer – Philadelphia, PA Tickets
October 4 9:30 Club – Washington, D.C. Tickets
October 6 Webster Hall – New York, NY Tickets

