Dispatch Fires Up Salt Lake City with Alternative Vibes

Alternative rock favorites Dispatch will return to Salt Lake City for a special performance at Red Butte Garden on Aug. 5, 2025, at 6 p.m. Known for their blend of roots rock, folk, and jam-band style improvisation, Dispatch has cultivated a passionate following over two decades of releasing music and touring across the globe. Fans can look forward to hearing hits like “The General” and “Two Coins,” as well as newer tracks that showcase the band’s evolving sound.

Tickets go on sale May 2 at 9 a.m., and you can secure your pass through Red Butte Garden’s box office or at ScoreBig—where hidden fees never stand in the way of a great seat. Whether you’ve followed Dispatch since their indie beginnings or you’re exploring their music for the first time, this outdoor performance offers the perfect mix of atmosphere and musicianship to remember all summer long.

Situated near the foothills, Red Butte Garden provides an idyllic open-air setting that amplifies the laid-back energy of Dispatch’s live shows. With lush greenery and scenic surroundings, this venue sets the stage for a relaxed yet electrifying concert experience. Don’t miss the chance to join fellow fans in celebrating the band’s timeless sound under a warm August sky.

Shop for Dispatch tickets at Red Butte Garden on Aug. 5, 2025

