Eddie Griffin Plans October Show at MGM National Harbor

Eddie Griffin, one of comedy’s most recognized talents, is heading to Oxon Hill, Maryland, for a special performance on October 25 at The Theater at MGM National Harbor. Known for his unapologetically honest style and razor-sharp wit, Griffin has made audiences roar with laughter for decades, appearing in stand-up specials, major films, and television shows along the way. His energetic stage presence and unique perspective on pop culture and current events have cemented him as a must-see act.

Tickets for this fall event are on sale now through the MGM National Harbor box office. Fans also have the option to secure their seats at ScoreBig, where they’ll find a broad range of ticket prices without the burden of hidden fees. Whether you’ve followed Griffin since his breakout roles in ‘Def Comedy Jam’ and ‘Malcolm & Eddie’ or recently discovered his on-stage brilliance, this live performance is certain to deliver side-splitting comedy and a night of unforgettable fun.

Over the course of his career, Griffin has been lauded for his fearless takes on societal issues, all while maintaining a playful, improvisational approach that keeps every show fresh. For Maryland comedy fans, this appearance offers the chance to see one of stand-up’s most enduring figures up close. His prior shows at major venues nationwide have proven to be sell-outs, so it’s wise to act quickly and snag tickets while they last.

