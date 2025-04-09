Evolutions Festival 2025: Alison Wonderland, Of The Trees

New York’s EDM festival Evolutions is returning to Sugar Mountain for its sixth edition in Caneadea this September.

The three-day event is set to take place from September 5 to 7 with two hand-carved wooden stages. Hip-hop, trap, and future bass artist Alison Wonderland and experimental bass artist Of The Trees will headline the festival alongside a yet-to-be-named performer. Other dance/electronic acts like Flowdan, Inzo, Level Up, Truth, and Zingara will take the stage throughout the weekend, as well as A Hundred Drums, Know Good, Late Night Radio, Manic Focus, and Wonkywilla.

Alex Unger, Biggly, Egzod, Spirit Motel, and The Wandering Woo are among the acts rounding-out the bill, with more to be announced. Additionally, festivalgoers can look out for late night stage takeovers from all:Lo and Deep Dark Dangerous.

| READ: Updating List: Music Festivals of 2025 |

Festival founders and brothers Michael and Justin Brown noted in a statement that “Evolutions isn’t just a festival — it’s a home built with love by passionate music and art lovers.”

“The Evolutionaries aura is genuine and continues to exist outside of the bounds of our annual event in everyday life,” the pair said. “It brings people together in a way few can, and we’ve designed every detail of this year’s event at Sugar Mountain Performing Arts Center to reflect that magic.”

Tickets to this year’s festival head on sale Thursday, April 10 at 10 a.m. ET here. Expanded camping and car options are available.

Find Evolution’s full lineup poster below: