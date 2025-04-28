Experience Maren Morris Live in Kansas City, Aug. 19

Maren Morris (Library of Congress Life, CC0, via Wikimedia Commons)

Renowned country artist Maren Morris is set to take the stage at The Midland Theatre – MO in Kansas City, Missouri, on August 19, 2025. Acclaimed for her powerful vocals, genre-blending style, and standout hits like “Girl” and “Bones,” Morris has captivated audiences worldwide. This summer stop in the heart of Kansas City promises a high-energy show filled with fan favorites, plus potential new tunes that highlight her continued evolution as an artist.

Over the years, Morris has amassed prestigious awards and a loyal following, distinguishing herself with an authentic sound that resonates across musical tastes. Live performances showcase her dynamic range and heartfelt storytelling, often enhanced by her engaging interaction with the crowd. Fans can look forward to a setlist that spans her breakthrough tracks to her latest releases, ensuring an unforgettable evening of music.

Kansas City’s Midland Theatre offers an elegant backdrop to Morris’s electrifying show, featuring an ornate interior that has hosted countless top-tier acts. Tickets for this event are now on sale at the venue’s box office and through ScoreBig, a favorite ticket platform that prides itself on no hidden fees.

Don’t miss the chance to see a modern country luminary up close in one of Missouri’s most iconic venues. Catch the excitement as Morris’s soaring vocals fill the night and energize the crowd with every note.

Shop for Maren Morris tickets at The Midland Theatre – MO on August 19, 2025

