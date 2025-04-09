Father John Misty Expands 2025 Tour with New Fall US Dates

Father John Misty has unveiled a fresh run of U.S. tour dates slated for fall 2025, extending his touring schedule in support of his latest album, Mahashmashana.

The newly added September and October shows kicks off on September 14 in Denver, at Mission Ballroom. From there, the singer is slated to make stops in cities such as Austin, Dallas, New Orleans, St. Augustine and Des Moines before wrapping up on October 2 in Fayetteville at JJ’s Live.

These dates come as an addition to his already announced performances, which currently span Europe, the UK, and North America throughout the year. Father John Misty is also scheduled to perform at Glastonbury Festival and Minnesota Yacht Club Festival.

Tickets for the new shows will first become available via a special fan pre-sale beginning Wednesday, April 9 at 10:00 a.m. local time. Fans can access the early ticket window using the code HONEYBEAR. A general on-sale will follow on Friday, April 11, also at 10 a.m. local time, through Ticketmaster and Father John Misty’s official website.

A complete list of tour dates can be found below:

04/09 — Brussels, BE @ Ancienne Belgique +

04/10 — Utrecht, NL @ TivoliVredenburg +

04/12 — Edinburgh, UK @ Usher Hall +

04/13 — Manchester, UK @ O2 Apollo Manchester +

04/14 — Brighton, UK @ Brighton Dome +

04/15 — London, UK @ Royal Albert Hall +

06/22 — Leeds, UK @ O2 Academy Leeds $

06/23 — Nottingham, UK @ Rock City $

06/25 — Gateshead, UK @ Glasshouse International Centre for Music $

06/26 — Cambridge, UK @ Corn Exchange $

06/27 — Liverpool, UK @ L’Olympia $

06/28 — Pilton, UK @ Glastonbury Festival

07/10 — Ottawa, ON – Ottawa Bluesfest

07/11 — Shelburne, VT @ Ben & Jerry’s Concerts on the Green at Shelburne Museum %

07/12 — Portland, ME @ Thompson’s Point %^

07/13 — Lafayette, NY @ Beak & Skiff Apple Orchards %^

07/15 — Cincinnati, OH @ Andrew J Brady Music Center %^

07/17 — Chicago, IL @ The Salt Shed %^

07/18 — St. Paul, MN @ Minnesota Yacht Club Festival

07/19 — Kansas City, MO @ Uptown Theater ^

07/21 — Santa Fe, NM @ The Bridge at Santa Fe Brewing ^

07/23 — San Diego, CA @ Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre %^

07/24 — Santa Barbara, CA @ Santa Barbara Bowl %^

07/25 — Los Angeles, CA @ Greek Theatre %^

07/26 — Berkeley, CA @ The Greek Theatre %^

07/29 — Portland, OR @ Revolution Hall ^

07/30 — Portland, OR @ Revolution Hall ^

07/31 — Vancouver, BC @ Queen Elizabeth Theatre ^

08/23 — Galway, IE @ Leisureland &

08/24 — Dublin, IE @ Collins Barracks (Wider Than Pictures) &

08/25 — Belfast, UK @ Ulster Hall &

08/26 — Cork, IE @ Cork City Hall &

08/28 — Glasgow, UK @ Barrowland &

08/30 — Birmingham, UK @ Moseley Folk & Arts Festival

08/28-31 — Dorset, UK @ End of the Road Festival

09/14 — Denver, CO @ Mission Ballroom #

09/16 — Austin, TX @ Moody Amphitheater at Waterloo Park #

09/17 — Dallas, TX @ The Bomb Factory #

09/18 — New Orleans, LA @ Saenger Theatre #

09/20 — St. Augustine, FL @ Sing Out Loud Festival

09/21 — Asheville, NC @ Asheville Yards #

09/22 — Durham, NC @ DPAC #

09/24 — Madison, WI @ The Sylvee #

09/25 — Ft. Wayne, IN @ The Clyde Theatre #

09/30 — Omaha, NE @ The Astro Theater #

10/01 — Des Moines, IA @ Val Air Ballroom #

10/02 — Fayetteville, AR @ JJ’s Live #

+ = w/ Butch Bastard

$ = w/ Loren Kramar

% = w/ Lucinda Williams

^ = w/ Hamilton Leithauser

& = w/ Cass McCombs

# = w/ Cut Worms