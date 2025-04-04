Fitz and The Tantrums Unveil ‘Man On The Moon’ Tour

Fitz and The Tantrums are gearing up to bring their music to fans across the country this summer, announcing their “Man On The Moon” tour.

The popular neo-soul outfit, known for hits like “Out of My League” and “HandClap,” will kick off the trek in San Diego on July 24 and make multiple stops before wrapping up August 31 in Austin, Texas.

The forthcoming run will bring the group to venues and festivals such as the OC Fair in Costa Mesa, Denver Botanical Gardens, Nashville’s Ryman Auditorium, and the International Tennis Hall of Fame in Newport, among others.

Tickets for the Man On The Moon Tour go on sale April 4 at 10 a.m. local time. For information on the tour, including ticket availability and presale details, visit fitzandthetantrums.com.

Fitz and The Tantrums – composed of Michael Fitzpatrick, Noelle Scaggs, James King, Joseph Karnes, Jeremy Ruzumna, and John Wicks – have become a staple of modern pop-soul music, headlining shows around the world and racking up Billboard chart success.

A complete list of tour dates can be found below:

Fitz and The Tantrums “Man On The Moon Tour” Dates

Date Venue and City 7/24 Humphreys Concerts by the Bay – San Diego, CA 7/25 OC Fair, Pacific Amphitheater – Costa Mesa, CA 7/26 Talking Stick Resort and Casino – Phoenix, AZ 7/28 Sandy Amphitheater – Salt Lake City, UT 7/29 Denver Botanical Gardens – Denver, CO 7/31 The Truman – Kansas City, MO 8/01 Hard Rock Casino – Sioux City, IA 8/02 First Avenue – Minneapolis, MN 8/03 UP District Festival Field – Fargo, ND 8/05 The Sylvee – Madison, WI 8/06 The Palladium – Carmel, IN 8/07 The Vic Theatre – Chicago, IL 8/08 Newport Music Hall – Columbus, OH 8/09 Majestic Theatre – Detroit, MI 8/11 House of Blues – Cleveland, OH 8/12 Artpark – Buffalo, NY 8/14 Pier 17 – New York, NY 8/15 XL Live – Harrisburg, PA 8/16 Riverfest Elora – Elora, ON 8/18 House of Blues – Boston, MA 8/19 The Anthem – Washington, DC 8/20 Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden – Richmond, VA 8/22 Sierra Nevada Brewing Co Amphitheatre – Fletcher, NC 8/23 International Tennis Hall Of Fame – Newport, RI 8/24 Tabernacle – Atlanta, GA 8/25 Ryman Auditorium – Nashville, TN 8/26 The Factory at The District – St. Louis, MO 8/28 Cains Ballroom – Tulsa, OK 8/29 The Echo Lounge & Music Hall – Dallas, TX 8/30 Stable Hall – San Antonio, TX 8/31 ACL Live at the Moody Theater – Austin, TX

