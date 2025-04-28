Forest Hills Stadium Hosts Above & Beyond

Fans in Forest Hills, New York, are counting down the days until September 5, 2025, at 6 p.m., when electronic dance music titans Above & Beyond make their much-anticipated appearance at Forest Hills Stadium. This storied venue, known for hosting top-tier artists from all genres, will transform into a haven for trance lovers seeking a night of uplifting tunes, monumental drops, and mesmerizing visuals.

Above & Beyond’s live shows often stand out because of the personal connection they form with fans. The group’s songs—emphasizing love, hope, and unity—spark powerful, collective singalongs. Whether it’s a longtime fan eagerly waiting to hear “Alchemy” or a new listener discovering “Northern Soul,” the trio’s setlists cater to a broad array of tastes within the EDM realm. The historic architecture of Forest Hills Stadium, combined with the group’s state-of-the-art production, promises an immersive experience that will remain a cherished memory for attendees.

Tickets for this event can be purchased at the Forest Hills Stadium box office. Concertgoers can also secure seats through ScoreBig, a marketplace offering competitive prices and zero hidden fees on tickets. Don’t miss the chance to soak up Above & Beyond’s signature style in one of New York’s most iconic outdoor venues this September.

Shop for Above & Beyond tickets at Forest Hills Stadium on September 5, 2025

Special offer for TicketNews readers, get 10% off on Above & Beyond tickets at ScoreBig NOW by using code TICKETNEWS10.