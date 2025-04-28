Haim Bring Live Show to Philadelphia

HAIM | Photo by Raph_PH via Wikimedia Commons

Philadelphia music fans, mark your calendars for September 4, 2025, when Haim take the stage at TD Pavilion at The Mann Center for the Performing Arts. The Los Angeles–born indie rock trio, comprised of sisters Este, Danielle and Alana, has built a loyal following with their melodic guitar hooks, catchy pop-rock anthems and laid-back California style. Their live sets are renowned for high-energy performances and tight harmonies that showcase the siblings’ close-knit musical bond.

Haim have won both critical and popular acclaim over the years, with hits like “The Wire” and “Want You Back” propelling them to festival-headliner status around the globe. Fresh off their most recent album, they are now heading out on an expansive tour, stopping in Philadelphia for this highly anticipated night of music. Fans can expect a dynamic setlist featuring crowd favorites as well as some fresh tracks, all delivered in the band’s signature playful style.

Tickets for this Philadelphia stop are on sale now. You can check with the venue’s box office for availability, or look to ScoreBig, which offers seats to major events without any hidden fees. This is your chance to see one of today’s most celebrated alternative bands as they light up the stage under the late-summer sky.

Don’t miss out on your opportunity to experience Haim’s magnetic performance in an iconic open-air setting. Whether you’re a longtime fan or new to their music, this show promises to be one of the season’s highlights.

