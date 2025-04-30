Halestorm Plots 2025 World Tour In Support of Forthcoming ‘Everest’

Halestorm is hitting the road this year with a global trek announced under the banner of The nEVEREST WorldWide Tour. The hard rock powerhouse will bring their electrifying live energy to stages across Europe and North America.

The expansive tour run kicks-off May 15 at Welcome to Rockville in Daytona Beach, Florida, and continues with stops across Europe including Budapest, Prague, Stockholm, and Milan, before returning to North America for a summer leg across major U.S. and Canadian cities. Additional fall shows span the globe again, concluding in London at the O2 Arena on November 26.

We are SO excited to announce The nEVEREST WorldWide Tour coming this fall!!! On-Sales begins Friday, May 2nd but varies by territory. Check local listings and subscribe to our newsletter for more pre-sale and on-sale information at https://t.co/9Qhzd42L52. pic.twitter.com/LW8Bhc7DTQ — Halestorm (@Halestorm) April 29, 2025

Tickets for most dates go on sale beginning Friday, May 2 at 10 a.m. local time via Halestorm’s official website. A Live Nation presale for select shows begins Wednesday, April 30 at 10 a.m. local time using the code DANCE. For additional ticketing options, fans can find passes without service fees on resale platforms such as Halestorm Tickets from Ticket Club.

Since their debut, Halestorm has earned acclaim with their gritty, guitar-driven rock sound and powerhouse vocals from frontwoman Lzzy Hale. The Grammy-winning band has built a global fanbase with relentless touring and high-voltage performances, making them one of modern rock’s most in-demand live acts.

Find Halestorm’s full list of upcoming tour dates below:

Halestorm The nEVEREST WorldWide Tour Dates

Date Venue and City 05/15 Welcome To Rockville – Daytona Beach, FL 05/17 Boardwalk Rock – Ocean City, MD 05/27 Sportarena – Budapest, HU * 05/28 Sportarena – Budapest, HU * 05/31 Letany Airport – Prague, CZ * 06/01 O’Nepelu Arena – Bratislava, SK * 06/03 Felsenkeller Leipzig – Leipzig, DE 06/05 Trondheim Rocks – Trondheim, NO 06/07 Viking Stadium – Stavanger, NO * 06/09 Royal Arena – Copenhagen, DK * 06/12 3Arena – Stockholm, SE * 06/13 3Arena – Stockholm, SE * 06/16 Olympic Stadium – Helsinki, FI * 06/18 Helitehas – Tallinn, EE 06/19 Palladium Riga – Riga, LV 06/23 Aeronef – Lille, FR 06/25 Malahide Castle – Dublin, IR * 06/28 London Stadium – London, UK * 07/01 Les Docks – Lausanne, CH 07/02 Effenaar – Eindhoven, NL 07/05 Villa Park – Birmingham, UK (Black Sabbath’s final show) 07/17 Ball Arena – Denver, CO ^ 07/19 Utah First Credit Union Amphitheatre – Salt Lake City, UT ^ 07/21 White River Amphitheatre – Auburn, WA ^ 07/22 Cascades Amphitheatre – Ridgefield, WA ^ 07/24 Toyota Amphitheatre – Wheatland, CA ^ 07/25 Kia Forum – Los Angeles, CA ^ 07/26 Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre – Phoenix, AZ ^ 07/28 The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory – Irving, TX ^ 07/29 713 Music Hall – Houston, TX ^ 07/31 Walmart AMP – Rogers, AR ^ 08/02 FirstBank Amphitheater – Franklin, TN ^ 08/03 Ameris Bank Amphitheatre – Alpharetta, GA ^ 08/04 MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre – Tampa, FL ^ 08/06 PNC Music Pavilion – Charlotte, NC ^ 08/07 Jiffy Lube Live – Bristow, VA ^ 08/09 Freedom Mortgage Pavilion – Camden, NJ ^ 08/10 PNC Bank Arts Center – Holmdel, NJ ^ 08/12 Maine Savings Amphitheater – Bangor, ME ^ 08/13 Bank NH Pavilion – Gilford, NH ^ 08/14 Xfinity Center – Mansfield, MA ^ 08/16 GIANT Center – Hershey, PA ^ 08/17 Riverbend Music Center – Cincinnati, OH ^ 08/19 Pine Knob Music Center – Clarkston, MI ^ 08/21 Ruoff Music Center – Noblesville, IN ^ 08/22 Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre – Tinley Park, IL ^ 08/23 Central Wisconsin State Fair – Marshfield, WI 09/11 Salem Civic Center – Salem, VA # 09/12 Harrah’s Cherokee – Cherokee, NC # 09/14 Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater – Bridgeport, CT # 09/16 Upstate Medical University Arena – Syracuse, NY # 09/18 Place Bell – Laval, QC # 09/19 Budweiser Stage – Toronto, ON # 09/21 Breese Stevens Field – Madison, WI # 09/23 Hollywood Casino Amphitheater – St. Louis, MO # 09/24 Alliant Energy PowerHouse – Cedar Rapids, IA # 09/26 Treasure Island Amphitheater – Welch, MN # 09/27 AMSOIL Arena – Duluth, MN # 09/29 Azura Amphitheater – Bonner Springs, KS # 10/01 Tyson Events Center – Sioux City, IA # 10/02 Alerus Center – Grand Forks, ND # 10/04 Canada Life Centre – Winnipeg, MB # 10/05 SaskTel Centre – Saskatoon, SK # 10/07 Scotiabank Saddledome – Calgary, AB # 10/08 South Okanagan Events Centre – Penticton, BC # 10/10 Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre – Vancouver, BC # 10/11 Spokane Arena – Spokane, WA # 10/22 Schlachthof – Wiesbaden, DE % 10/23 Turbinehalle 2 – Oberhausen, DE % 10/25 Inselpark Arena – Hamburg, DE % 10/27 Fållan – Stockholm, SE % 10/28 The Grey Hall – Copenhagen, DK % 10/30 COS Torwar – Warsaw, PL % 11/01 Columbiahalle – Berlin, DE % 11/03 Lucerna Velkỳ Sàl – Prague, CZ % 11/05 Gasometer – Vienna, AT % 11/06 Barba Negra – Budapest, HU % 11/08 Zenith – Munich, DE % 11/09 Komplex457 – Zurich, CH % 11/11 Alcatraz – Milan, IT % 11/12 Razzmatazz 1 – Barcelona, ES % 11/14 Totem – Pamplona, ES % 11/15 La Riviera – Madrid, ES % 11/17 Olympia – Paris, FR % 11/18 AFAS Live – Amsterdam, NL % 11/20 Utilita Arena – Cardiff, UK ! 11/21 OVO Hydro – Glasgow, UK ! 11/23 bp pulse LIVE – Birmingham, UK ! 11/24 AO Arena – Manchester, UK ! 11/26 O2 Arena – London, UK !

