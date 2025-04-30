Halestorm hits Hartford this September

Halestorm (Photo via ScoreBig)

Hartford, Connecticut, will get a high-octane dose of hard rock and electrifying violin when Halestorm & Lindsey Stirling take the stage at Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater on September 14, 2025. Both acts have carved out their own unique fan bases—Halestorm for their powerful riffs and soaring vocals, and Lindsey Stirling for her groundbreaking fusion of violin performance and dance. The combination promises an unforgettable evening that blends musical styles in thrilling new ways.

Led by the formidable vocals of Lzzy Hale, Halestorm has become a mainstay in the modern hard rock landscape, earning Grammy recognition and a dedicated global following. Their live shows are known for adrenaline-pumping tracks, heartfelt ballads, and a stage presence that can captivate the largest of crowds. Joining them, Lindsey Stirling’s dynamic violin solos and energetic choreography bring a distinct flair that perfectly complements Halestorm’s intensity.

Tickets for the show are available now at the Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater box office, giving local fans a direct route to secure a spot. For those preferring a straightforward online experience without additional fees, ScoreBig is also selling tickets—keeping the process transparent and hassle-free.

Don’t miss this rare union of rock and violin prowess in the heart of Connecticut. With two formidable acts on one stage, fans can look forward to a full evening of show-stopping performances. Mark your calendar for September 14, and prepare for a concert experience that transcends genre boundaries.

