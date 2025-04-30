Halestorm rocks South Okanagan Events Centre

Halestorm (Photo via ScoreBig)

Penticton, British Columbia, will host one of the most energetic shows of the season when Halestorm & Lindsey Stirling hit the stage at South Okanagan Events Centre on October 8, 2025. This unique pairing of hard rock and violin-driven pop has electrified crowds throughout the tour, and Canadian fans can expect no less than a spectacular evening full of memorable tunes and jaw-dropping performances.

Since their formation, Halestorm has carved a name for themselves within the hard rock landscape, led by the powerful vocals of Lzzy Hale and bolstered by heavy-hitting guitar work. Lindsey Stirling’s career, meanwhile, is a testament to blending traditional violin with modern music trends—from dance-pop beats to cinematic compositions—and her performances always dazzle with both musical and visual spectacle.

Those eager to see this fusion of two distinct musical forces can purchase tickets at the South Okanagan Events Centre box office.

Mark your calendars for October 8 in Penticton, and get ready for an evening that pushes the boundaries of conventional rock concerts. From searing guitar solos to soaring violin lines, Halestorm & Lindsey Stirling deliver a musical synergy that few other tours can match this year.

