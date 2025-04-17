Heart Live in Bakersfield August 12 at Dignity Health Arena

Heart (Photo via ScoreBig)

Bakersfield will soon resonate with the iconic sound of Heart, as the legendary rockers take the stage at Dignity Health Arena on August 12, 2025, at 7:30 p.m. Renowned for their groundbreaking contributions to the hard rock and folk scenes, sisters Ann and Nancy Wilson have led Heart to the forefront of American rock music for nearly five decades. Bakersfield fans can look forward to hearing beloved hits like ‘What About Love’ and ‘These Dreams,’ delivered with the raw passion that has defined the band’s career.

Ticket sales officially begin on April 24 at the Dignity Health Arena box office. For those seeking a quick and easy alternative without hidden fees, ScoreBig offers the convenience of purchasing online. Heart’s extensive touring history and dedication to putting on dynamic live shows mean that their Bakersfield stop is poised to be a highlight of the summer concert season.

This performance marks a welcomed return to California’s Central Valley for the band, who have consistently drawn rave reviews on the West Coast. From soulful ballads to riff-driven anthems, Heart’s songs strike a chord with multigenerational audiences. If you’ve never witnessed the powerful vocals and commanding guitars in person, now is your chance to see a legendary act still pushing creative boundaries and winning over new fans with every chord struck.

