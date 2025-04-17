Heart to Perform at Constellation Brands PAC on August 29

Heart (Photo via ScoreBig)

Upstate New York will welcome rock legends Heart when they take the stage at Constellation Brands Performing Arts Center in Canandaigua on August 29, 2025, starting at 8 p.m. Known for their captivating blend of commanding vocals and intricate instrumentation, Heart has been at the forefront of American rock music for decades. Fans can look forward to an array of hits that span multiple eras, from their early classics to more recent work.

Tickets will be released on April 24 via the venue’s box office, and for those who prefer a hassle-free online purchase, ScoreBig provides a no hidden fees option. Nestled in the scenic Finger Lakes region, Constellation Brands PAC offers a vibrant outdoor setting that perfectly complements Heart’s powerful performance style. Expect the energy to rise as the band’s riffs echo under the summer sky.

Ann and Nancy Wilson’s iconic stage presence continues to shine, underscoring why Heart has remained a mainstay of the rock scene for so many years. This show in Canandaigua presents the perfect chance to join fellow enthusiasts in celebrating the band’s legacy and love of live music. Whether you’ve followed them for years or are jumping on board now, the night is sure to be one for the books.

Special offer for TicketNews readers, get 10% off on Heart tickets at ScoreBig NOW by using code TICKETNEWS10.