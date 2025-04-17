Heart Tour Stops at T-Mobile Center on August 21

Heart (Photo via ScoreBig)

Kansas City will welcome rock icons Heart for an August 21, 2025, concert at T-Mobile Center, set to begin at 7:30 p.m. Since forming in the 1970s, Heart has been a dominant force in rock, known for their virtuosic musicianship and ability to effortlessly blend heavy riffs with melodic hooks. Their energetic live performances have cemented a loyal following across generations of fans, making this a must-see event of the summer.

Tickets for Heart’s appearance in Kansas City go on sale on April 24, available through the T-Mobile Center box office. Alternatively, fans can purchase through ScoreBig, which offers an easy online experience without hidden fees. Attendees can look forward to a setlist packed with timeless hits, as well as the band’s onstage chemistry, honed from years of touring and performing together.

Kansas City holds a special place in Heart’s touring history, with past shows drawing both longtime devotees and new admirers from throughout the region. For those who have not yet had the chance to witness Ann and Nancy Wilson’s remarkable synergy in person, this performance represents the perfect occasion. Expect a powerful journey through classic rock anthems, ballads and fresh material delivered by a band that continues to push creative boundaries decade after decade.

