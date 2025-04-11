How to Watch the Coachella 2025 livestream

Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival is taking over Indio, California’s Empire Polo Club over the next two weekends in April, but even if you’re not at the festival in-person, you can still tune-in to the music.

Coachella 2025 will livestream sets on YouTube and Coachella’s app. Viewers can choose to stream up to four performances simultaneously in a 4×4 grid, choosing from seven live feeds of Coachella stages, including the Main Stage, Outdoor Theatre, Sahara, Mojave, Gobi, Sonora, and Quasar. Sets will begin at 4 p.m. PT / 7 p.m. ET each day, starting on April 11.

The largest two-weekend music festival in the U.S. will see headlining performances from the punk-rockers of Green Day, genre-bending hip-hop/country star Post Malone, and pop icon Lady Gaga. Hip-hop legend Missy Elliott, rising pop star Benson Boone, and rapper GloRilla will also perform on Friday, with the original Misfits, pop’s Charli XCX, and indie stars Clairo and Japanese Breakfast performing on Saturday. Rappers Megan Thee Stallion and Ty Dolla $ign, as well as EDM’s Zedd, will close out the festival on Sunday.

Other acts set to appear throughout the weekends include pop-punk’s Jimmy Eat World, K-Pop’s LISA of Blackpink, rapper T-Pain, Brazilian pop singer Anitta, and the Swedish indie group Miike Snow. HiTech, Vintage Culture, Three G Mafia, Ivan Cornejo, and horsegiirl are among the artists rounding-out the bill.

Earlier this week, Coachella announced the addition of Weezer and Ed Sheeran, stepping in as last-minute performers. Weezer is slated to perform on the Mojave Stage during Weekend 1, with their set scheduled for Saturday, April 12. Meanwhile, Sheeran will join Weekend 2 as a special guest, also appearing on the Mojave Stage on Saturday, April 19. The additions fill vacancies left by the recent exits of FKA twigs and Anitta, both of who dropped from this year’s bill.

Find the full livestream schedule below:

(all times in PT)

Friday, April 11th:

04:00 – Chris Lorenzo (3)

04:00 – SAINt JHN (4)

04:00 – Maribou State (5)

04:00 – Tops (6)

04:05 – Seun Kuti & Egypt (2)

04:20 – Thee Sacred Souls (1)

04:45 – 4Batz (5)

04:50 – Lola Young (4)

05:00 – julie (6)

05:15 – Three 6 Mafia (3)

05:25 – The Go-Go’s (2)

05:30 – Parisi (5)

05:40 – Marina (1)

05:40 – Ravyn Lenae (4)

05:45 – Glixen (6)

05:55 – d4vd (5)

06:05 – DJO (4)

06:10 – Sara Landry (3)

06:10 – Kneecap (6)

06:45 – Tyla (2)

07:00 – A.G. Cook (5)

07:05 – vs self (6)

07:10 – Benson Boone (1)

07:15 – Austin Millz (3)

07:20 – Eyedress (4)

07:30 – Los Mirlos (6)

07:45 – LISA (3)

08:15 – Artemas (5)

08:20 – The Marias (2)

08:35 – Miike Snow (4)

08:40 – Speed (6)

09:00 – Missy Elliott (1)

09:10 – Yeat (3)

09:30 – Ca7riel & Paco Amoroso (5)

10:00 – Hitech (6)

10:05 – The Prodigy (4)

10:10 – Parcels (2)

10:25 – GloRilla (3)

10:40 – Indo Warehouse (5)

11:10 – Lady Gaga (1)

11:10 – The Martinez Brothers & Loco Dice (2)

10:20 – Chris Lake (4)

11:50 – Mustard (3)

Saturday, April 12th:

04:00 – Jimmy Eat World (1)

04:00 – Tink (2)

04:00 – Weezer (4)

04:00 – Judeline (6)

04:05 – Glass Beams (5)

04:10 – Alok (3)

04:55 – Yo Gabba Gabba! (4)

05:00 – Underscores (6)

05:05 – Japanese Breakfast (2)

05:15 – Viagra Boys (5)

05:25 – T-Pain (1)

05:25 – Disco Lines (3)

05:45 – Prison Affair (6)

05:55 – Sam Fender (4)

06:05 – Medium Build (5)

06:10 – Blonde Redhead (6)

06:25 – Gustavo Dudamel (2)

06:30 – Talón (3)

06:30 – 2hollis (5)

06:45 – Shoreline Mafia (3)

07:10 – Together Pangea (6)

07:15 – Charli XCX (1)

07:15 – Ivan Cornejo (4)

07:35 – Salute (3)

08:15 – Clairo (2)

08:20 – Darkside (2)

08:25 – Hanumankind (4)

08:30 – VTSS (6)

08:35 – ENHYPEN (3)

09:05 – Green Day (1)

09:40 – Beth Gibbons (5)

09:45 – Above & Beyond (2)

09:45 – HorsegiirL (4)

09:50 – Mau P (3)

09:50 – El Malilla (6)

11:00 – The Dare (4)

11:00 – Rawayana (5)

11:20 – The Misfits (2)

11:30 – Keinemusik (3)

11:40 – Travis Scott (1)

11:55 – Barry Can’t Swim x 2manydjs x salute (4)

Sunday, April 13th:

04:00 – Meute (2)

04:00 – Interplanetary Criminal (3)

04:00 – The Beaches (5)

04:05 – Shaboozey (1)

04:10 – Muni Long (4)

04:10 – Wisp (6)

04:55 – Kumo 99 (6)

05:00 – Keshi (2)

05:00 – Ben Bohmer (3)

05:00 – Amaarae (5)

05:20 – Soft Play (6)

05:25 – beabadoobee (1)

05:25 – Jessie Murph (4)

05:50 – Tom Breu (3)

05:50 – Hope Tala (5)

06:00 – Sammy Virji (3)

06:05 – Bob Vylan (6)

06:10 – Fcukers (4)

06:15 – Still Woozy (2)

06:20 – Mohamed Ramadan (5)

06:30 – Circle Jerks (6)

06:40 – Rema (4)

07:00 – Junior H (1)

07:00 – Boris Brejcha (3)

07:25 – BigXthaPlug (5)

07:40 – Ginger Root (6)

07:45 – JENNIE (2)

08:00 – Basement Jaxx (4)

08:10 – Chase & Status (3)

08:35 – Megan Thee Stallion (1)

08:35 – Arca (5)

09:05 – Snow Strippers (6)

09:10 – Zedd (2)

09:25 – Kraftwerk (4)

09:35 – Ty Dolla $ign (3)

09:55 – Amyl and the Sniffers (5)

10:25 – Post Malone (1)

10:45 – Tiësto (4)

10:55 – Polo & Pan (2)

10:55 – XG (3)