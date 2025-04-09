Jennifer Lopez Announces ‘Up All Night’ Spain Tour

Jennifer Lopez performing at the Video Music Awards in New York City, on August 20, 2018 | Photo by MTV International via Wikimedia Commons

Latin pop superstar Jennifer Lopez is slated to head out on a brief tour across Spain.

The five-date “Up All Night” stint kicks-off at Parque de Tafisa in Pontevedra and will stop in Cádiz, Málaga and Barcelona before wrapping-up on July 16 at the Bilbao Exhibition Centre in Bilbao.

“To all my international JLovers, I’ll be doing a few select show dates over the summer,” Jill said in an Instagram post. “I can’t wait to get back out there to see all of you. It’s been too long. It’s gonna be an amazing summer.”

She noted that fans should stay tuned for more details and local venue ticketing information.

Notably, JLo called-off her North American rebranded run after seemingly lackluster sales.

Find JLo’s upcoming Spain tour dates below:

Jennifer Lopez | “Up All Night” Spain Tour 2025