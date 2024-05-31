After seemingly lackluster sales, Latin star Jennifer Lopez has officially called off her forthcoming tour.

This is the latest blow in a series of unfortunate events for the “On The Floor” singer. The North American run, originally titled “This Is Me…Now,” to coincide with her first album release in 10 years, was quietly rebranded to “This Is Me… Now: The Greatest Hits Tour.” While the rebrand was an apparent effort to reignite fans’ interest in seeing the star, searches through ticket maps showed more seats listed as available than sold.

Additionally, news broke last week that a rumored Las Vegas residency was reportedly on the rocks due to slow sales on the tour. The news comes just one month before the run was set to kick off, hitting dates along the way, like Toronto, Las Vegas, New York City, and San Francisco.

Live Nation revealed the news Friday afternoon, noting in a statement, “Jennifer is taking time off to be with her children, family and close friends.”

“I am completely heartsick and devastated about letting you down,” Lopez said in a statement on her website. “Please know that I wouldn’t do this if I didn’t feel that it was absolutely necessary. I promise I will make it up to you and we will all be together again.”

The promoter said to holders will be refunded via point of purchase.

While Lopez is tour is officially off the calendar for 2024 she’s not alone; just this week The Black Keys canceled their 2024 North American tour with speculation that low ticket sales are to blame. It seems this is a constant trend crossing the industry which may point to a bigger problem at hand – expensive ticket prices.

The news also comes just a week after Live Nation and its subsidiary Ticketmaster — who were promoting Lopez’ tour — were named in an anti-trust lawsuit by the Department of Justice and 29 states.