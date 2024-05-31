The acclaimed musical adaptation of S.E. Hinton’s novel “The Outsiders” is hitting the road in 2025 for a North American tour – kicking off in the fall.

Producer Matthew Rego of The Araca Group expressed the team’s excitement about launching the tour in Tulsa, stating, “We could not imagine anywhere else to begin this next leg of The Outsiders journey than where it all began in Tulsa.”

“S.E. Hinton’s novel has inspired generations and we’re thrilled for a new generation to experience the iconic story as we take The Outsiders across America,” Rego said in a statement.

Before its official launch at the Tulsa Performing Arts Center, the production will undergo tech rehearsals and previews at the West Herr Auditorium Theatre in Rochester, New York.

“The Outsiders” musical has been a significant presence on Broadway since its opening on April 11 at the Bernard B. Jacobs Theatre. Set in 1967 Tulsa, the musical follows the lives of Ponyboy Curtis, Johnny Cade, and their tight-knit group of “outsiders” as they navigate the challenges of a world that often marginalizes them.

The production has garnered critical acclaim and is currently nominated for 12 Tony Awards in 2024. These nominations include categories such as Best Musical, Best Book of a Musical, and Best Original Score.

The creative team behind The Outsiders includes director Danya Taymor, book crafted by Adam Rapp in collaboration with Justin Levine, who also contributed to the music and lyrics alongside Jamestown Revival’s Jonathan Clay and Zach Chance. Levine further contributed through his work on music supervision, arrangements, and orchestrations.

For more information and additional details, theatergoers can visit “The Outsiders” official webpage. A complete list of ticket-purchasing options can be found below:

