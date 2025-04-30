Joe Bonamassa Brings Blues to Sarasota This December

Joe Bonamassa (Photo by Dmileson, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons)

Celebrated blues-rock guitarist Joe Bonamassa will take the stage at the Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall in Sarasota, Florida, on December 3, 2025. Known for his scorching solos, soulful vocals, and revered technique, Bonamassa has carved out a reputation as one of the premier blues-rock musicians of his generation. His shows often feature a mix of powerful original material and inspired covers, showcasing a deep respect for the history of the blues.

Throughout his prolific career, Bonamassa has racked up multiple No. 1 albums on the Billboard Blues chart and performed in some of the world’s most renowned venues. A night with Joe Bonamassa promises soaring guitar riffs and a top-notch backing band, delivering a riveting performance for both seasoned fans and newcomers to the genre.

Tickets for his Sarasota appearance are on sale now at the Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall box office, with additional inventory available through ScoreBig. Secure your seats early to enjoy the convenience of no hidden fees and take advantage of the variety of ticket options on offer.

From blazing fretwork to heartfelt ballads, Bonamassa’s artistry continues to expand the boundaries of blues and rock. This December 3 performance will be a night to remember, giving fans in Florida an up-close experience of one of the greatest contemporary blues guitarists on the circuit.

