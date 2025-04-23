John Mulaney to Appear at Connor Palace in Cleveland

John Mulaney performing in 2016 (Photo: DOD News - Public Domain)

On October 24, 2025, at 8 p.m., John Mulaney will take the spotlight at Connor Palace Theatre in Cleveland, bringing his acclaimed comedy to Ohio. Mulaney’s comedic style often mines everyday experiences for laugh-out-loud moments, pairing them with stories that feel both specific and universal. The result is a show that effortlessly engages a wide range of fans, from newcomers to dedicated followers.

Tickets for this performance can be found at the Connor Palace box office or via ScoreBig, where transparent pricing is a given. Mulaney’s rise from a talented “Saturday Night Live” writer to a beloved headlining act is a testament to his sharp wit and impeccable delivery. Past tours have sold out quickly, so Cleveland fans are encouraged to reserve their seats soon.

The ambiance of Connor Palace Theatre, situated in the heart of Playhouse Square, promises a memorable evening for comedy enthusiasts. Don’t miss out on your chance to see why Mulaney’s stand-up continues to draw accolades from fans and critics alike.



