Katt Williams Schedules Tulsa Comedy Show at BOK Center

Katt Williams (image courtesy ScoreBig)

Comedy superstar Katt Williams is set to light up Tulsa with laughter when he takes the stage at the BOK Center on October 3, 2025. Known for his razor-sharp wit and larger-than-life personality, Williams has enjoyed a decades-long career touring nationwide and starring in stand-up specials that have garnered millions of fans. His iconic, high-energy performances mix social commentary with outrageous humor, keeping audiences in stitches from start to finish. For comedy lovers in Oklahoma, this is a golden chance to catch one of the most in-demand comedians live.

Tickets for Katt Williams at the BOK Center can be purchased through the venue box office. You can also grab seats to see Katt Williams on ScoreBig, where fans enjoy no hidden fees on top live events. Special offer for TicketNews readers, get 10% off on Katt Williams tickets at ScoreBig NOW by using code TICKETNEWS10. Whether you’ve been a follower of his stand-up since the early days or are new to his comedic flair, this show is guaranteed to deliver an unforgettable night full of belly laughs.

BOK Center in Tulsa is known for hosting major concerts, sports, and entertainment events. Its modern amenities and excellent sightlines ensure that every seat offers a prime view of Williams’s hilarious set. Mark your calendar for October 3 and get ready for an evening of side-splitting comedy as Katt Williams brings his unapologetic humor to Oklahoma.

Shop for tickets to Katt Williams at BOK Center in Tulsa