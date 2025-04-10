Kesha’s Tits Out Tour Rolls into Raleigh August 3

Kesha will be touring across North America this year. (Image via Live Nation)

Kesha & Scissor Sisters bring their Tits Out Tour to Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek in Raleigh, North Carolina, on August 3 at 7 p.m. Known for its spacious lawn and crisp sound, this amphitheater is a favorite among local concertgoers, ready to host a pop spectacle that fuses high-energy music with vibrant visual flair.

Kesha has turned heads since her debut, championing individuality and self-expression through infectious hits that keep crowds dancing. Scissor Sisters are equally recognized for their flamboyant onstage personas, catchy disco-meets-rock tunes, and unforgettable stage designs. Together, they promise an immersive show that encourages fans to let loose, sing out loud, and celebrate a night free of inhibitions.

Tickets for this blockbuster performance are on sale through the Coastal Credit Union Music Park official site.

Raleigh’s creative community and robust live music scene make it the perfect place for a tour that thrives on pushing boundaries. Between Kesha’s party-ready bangers and Scissor Sisters’ campy dance rock, fans can expect a genre-blending extravaganza. Whether you prefer lawn seating or getting close to the stage, this August 3 event is poised to be a highlight of summer. Grab your glitter and get ready for an unforgettable night celebrating the best of pop’s current wave.

