Kesha’s Tits Out Tour Takes Over Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre

Kesha will be touring across North America this year. (Image via Live Nation)

Kesha & Scissor Sisters will dazzle fans in the Chicago area when their Tits Out Tour arrives at Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre in Tinley Park, Illinois, on July 12 at 7 p.m. A cornerstone of summer concerts, this outdoor venue regularly showcases top-tier artists, and its combination of ample seating and stellar audio sets the stage for an unforgettable pop celebration.

Kesha, who burst onto the scene with irreverent lyrics and party-perfect anthems, continues to evolve sonically while maintaining her sense of fun and fearlessness. Scissor Sisters, known for their boundary-pushing performances, pair theatrical flair with funky rock influences to create a sound that’s both nostalgic and futuristic. Attendees can expect everything from bubblegum pop hooks to disco-infused grooves, all accompanied by colorful visuals.

Tickets are on sale through either the Credit Union 1 box office, or ScoreBig.

Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre offers plenty of space to dance, sing along, and immerse yourself in an evening celebrating liberated pop artistry. Whether Kesha belts out “Take It Off” or Scissor Sisters transform the crowd into a dance party, expect good vibes all around. For fans longing for a night that highlights self-expression and high-octane fun, July 12 in Tinley Park is the place to be.

