Kublai Khan TX Charges Into Buffalo Riverworks

Prepare for a thunderous night of metal when Kublai Khan TX storms Buffalo Riverworks in Buffalo, New York, on September 23, 2025, at 7 p.m. The Hard Rock/Metal stalwarts have been tearing up stages across the country, and their Buffalo date promises to be no exception. With the industrial setting of Buffalo Riverworks as the backdrop, fans can expect an unforgettable atmosphere that complements the band’s ferocious sound.

Kublai Khan TX brings a pummeling brand of metalcore, accented by grooving riffs and unrelenting drums. Their live performances are known for high-energy crowd interaction, spine-tingling breakdowns and passionate vocals that speak to real-life struggles. If you’re searching for a concert experience that hits harder than your typical rock show, look no further than this night in Buffalo.

Tickets for this event are available at the Buffalo Riverworks box office. For those who prefer a quick and easy way to secure seats, you can also visit ScoreBig to avoid hidden fees and possibly score a great deal. This is the perfect opportunity to witness Kublai Khan TX’s intensity up close, whether you’re a die-hard fan or checking out their music for the first time.

Having cultivated a large following through relentless touring, Kublai Khan TX has become a staple in the modern metal scene. Their live sets often spark a sense of community, where fans unite under the banner of heavy music. You won’t want to miss this chance to be part of the frenzy when they take over Buffalo Riverworks and electrify the city with their signature sound.

