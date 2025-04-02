Lamb of God Announce North American Headlining Shows

Heavy metal juggernauts Lamb of God have announced a new round of 2025 tour dates, bringing their signature sound to cities across the U.S. The band’s schedule includes festival appearances, special hometown performances, and high-octane arena shows featuring support from notable names like GWAR, Hatebreed, Power Trip, and more.

As previously announced, their 2025 tour kicks off July 5 in Birmingham, UK with a special “Back to the Beginning” performance alongside Black Sabbath.

From there, Lamb of God hits major markets across North America through November, including stops at Inkcarceration Festival in Ohio, Aftershock Festival in California, and the Headbangers Boat Cruise from Miami to Cozumel in late October. A hometown blowout in Richmond, Virginia is set for July 24, with support from GWAR and Hatebreed.

A Live Nation ticket pre-sale for Lamb of God’s July 24th Richmond show is currently ongoing, accessible using the code DANCE. General ticket sales for select U.S. dates will begin Friday, April 4 at 10 a.m. local time through the band’s official website. Tickets are also available via resale platforms like Ticket Club, where members can save on fees. Visit Lamb of God Tickets for more information.

Over the course of their career, Lamb of God has cemented their status as one of the defining bands of modern metal, with Grammy nominations and chart-topping albums under their belt. Known for their electrifying live performances and relentless touring schedule, the band continues to build on a legacy of uncompromising heaviness and fan devotion.

Lamb of God’s 2025 Tour Dates:

07/05 – Birmingham, UK @ Back to the Beginning with Black Sabbath

07/18 – Springfield, MA @ MassMutual Center *

07/20 – Mansfield, OH @ Inkcarceration Festival

07/24 – Richmond, VA @ Allianz Amphitheater at Riverfront ^

07/27 – Denver, CO @ Unhinged Fest

09/18 – Louisville, KY @ Louder Than Life Festival

09/20 – Hinkley, MN @ Grand Casino Hinkley – Amphitheater #

09/25 – Durant, OK @ Choctaw Grand Theater %

09/27 – Hammond, IN @ Horseshoe Hammond Casino $

10/03 – Sacramento, CA @ Aftershock Festival

10-31-11/04 Miami to Cozumel, MZ @ Headbangers Boat Cruise

11/06 – Monterrey, MX @ Showcenter

* = w/ Hatebreed and Shadows Fall

^ = w/ GWAR and Hatebreed

# = w/ Body Count and Harm’s Way

% = w/ Power Trip and Frozen Soul

$ = w/ Cavalera and Power Trip