LCD Soundsystem Launches Tour at Remlinger Farms on Aug. 7-9

LCD Soundsystem perform at Lollapalooza in 2016. (Photo: Swimfinfan - CC-by-SA 2.0 via Wikimedia Commons)

LCD Soundsystem, the pioneering electronic/rock outfit led by James Murphy, is set to kick off their highly anticipated 2025 summer tour at Remlinger Farms in Carnation, Washington, on August 7 at 8. The band is known for merging dance and punk influences with witty, introspective lyrics, creating timeless hits like “Daft Punk Is Playing at My House” and “All My Friends.” This special outdoor performance promises a chance to groove under open skies while enjoying new material and beloved classics from their acclaimed discography.

Tickets are on sale now for this one-night-only performance.

With an arsenal of music that fuses synth-pop, funk, and post-punk, LCD Soundsystem has shaped the sound of modern indie culture. After a brief hiatus, the group returned to the stage with renewed energy, captivating crowds with Murphy’s distinct vocals and the ensemble’s tight, rhythmic performances. Whether you’re a die-hard fan or discovering their music for the first time, this show promises an unforgettable live experience.

Remlinger Farms, typically renowned for family outings and scenic farmland, will transform into a vibrant hub of music and dancing for one spectacular evening. Prepare for a night of pulsating beats, energetic musicianship, and the unique blend of nostalgia and innovation that only LCD Soundsystem can deliver.

August 7

August 7

