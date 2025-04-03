LCD Soundsystem, Pulp Set to Co-Headline Shows at Hollywood Bowl

LCD Soundsystem and Pulp have announced a pair of co-headlining performances at the Hollywood Bowl. The shows are set to take place on Thursday, September 25, and Friday, September 26.

Tickets for the Hollywood Bowl shows are set to go on sale to the general public beginning April 4 at 10 a.m. PT through Ticketmaster. For more information and additional ticketing information, fans can visit lcdsoundsystem.com.

In addition to the Hollywood Bowl concerts, LCD Soundsystem is in the middle of their US tour in support of their fifth album. Upcoming tour dates include a three night series in Austin at Emo’s Austin, as well as stops in Dallas, and New Orleans before wrapping up with back-to-back shows at Atlanta’s Coca-Cola Roxy on May 3 and 4.

Notable international dates include LCD Soundsystem headlining Barcelona’s Primavera Sound and We Love Green in Paris. The band is also gearing up for a residency at London’s O2 Academy Brixton in June.

Following their residency, LCD Soundsystem is set to return to the US where they will headline the Sea.Hear.Now Music Festival in Asbury Park, NJ.

A list of LCD Soundsystem’s upcoming tour dates can be found below:

04/22 — Austin, TX @ Emo’s Austin

04/23 — Austin, TX @ Emo’s Austin

04/24 — Austin, TX @ Emo’s Austin

04/26 — Dallas, TX @ The Factory in Deep Ellum +

04/27 — Dallas, TX @ The Factory in Deep Ellum +

04/30 — New Orleans, LA @ Saenger Theatre +

05/01 — New Orleans, LA @ Saenger Theatre +

05/03 — Atlanta, GA @ Coca-Cola Roxy +

05/04 — Atlanta, GA @ Coca-Cola Roxy +

06/05 — Aarhus, DK @ Northside Festival

06/07 — Barcelona, ES @ Primavera Sound

06/08 — Paris, FR @ We Love Green

06/12 — London, UK @ O2 Academy Brixton

06/13 — London, UK @ O2 Academy Brixton

06/14 —London, UK @ O2 Academy Brixton

06/15 — London, UK @ O2 Academy Brixton

06/19 — London, UK @ O2 Academy Brixton

06/20 — London, UK @ O2 Academy Brixton

06/21 — London, UK @ O2 Academy Brixton

06/22 — London, UK @ O2 Academy Brixton

09/13 — Asbury Park, NJ @ Sea.Hear.Now

09/25 — Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl *

09/26 — Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl *

+ = w/ Gustaf

* = w/ Pulp