LCD Soundsystem Set to Shake Detroit’s Masonic Temple

Detroit’s historic Masonic Temple Theatre will host LCD Soundsystem on August 21 at 7 p.m., offering a powerhouse blend of electronica, rock, and dance for fans across the Motor City. Frontman James Murphy and his bandmates have garnered global acclaim for their uniquely compelling live shows, which feature driving rhythms, hypnotic synth lines, and an unrelenting sense of fun. From iconic tracks like “All My Friends” to newer material, LCD Soundsystem’s setlist promises a rollercoaster of emotional peaks and danceable grooves.

Tickets are on sale now through the Masonic Temple Theatre box office as well as LCD Soundsystem on ScoreBig, where fans can snag seats with zero hidden fees. TicketNews readers can enjoy an extra 10% discount by using the promo code TICKETNEWS10. Don’t miss your chance to see how Murphy and company transform one of Detroit’s most revered stages into a pulsating dance floor.

Steeped in history, the Masonic Temple Theatre has welcomed countless legendary acts, and LCD Soundsystem’s boundary-pushing style fits right in with the venue’s eclectic performance roster. Whether you’re a longtime follower of their distinct fusion of dance-punk and indie rock or new to the band’s evolving sound, this concert promises a night of mesmerizing beats and a shared sense of community. Secure your tickets and prepare to experience the kind of euphoric, communal energy that has made LCD Soundsystem a must-see for music lovers everywhere.

Shop for tickets to LCD Soundsystem at Masonic Temple Theatre in Detroit now

