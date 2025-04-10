Little Big Town Bring Wynonna & Shelby Lynne to Bridgeport

Little Big Town summer 2025 tour

Little Big Town will light up the Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater in Bridgeport, Connecticut, on August 2, 2025, at 7 p.m. Joined by Wynonna Judd and Shelby Lynne, the evening showcases some of the most cherished voices in country and folk. Audiences can expect a setlist that spans Little Big Town’s biggest hits, from “Girl Crush” to “Wine, Beer, Whiskey,” and includes thrilling collaborations on stage with their special guests.

Fans looking to lock in their seats can purchase tickets at the venue’s box office, or explore other options on Little Big Town tickets at ScoreBig, a trusted source for live event tickets with no hidden fees. Special offer for TicketNews readers, get 10% off on Little Big Town, Wynonna Judd & Shelby Lynne tickets at ScoreBig NOW by using code TICKETNEWS10.

Known for their shimmering four-part harmonies, Little Big Town has captivated audiences for more than two decades. Wynonna Judd’s legendary status in the country world and Shelby Lynne’s singular lyrical style add further excitement to this show, guaranteeing an evening of musical highlights. Whether you’re a longtime fan or newly discovering these artists, their combined talents make for a concert experience that is sure to resonate with audience members long after the final encore.

Shop for tickets to Little Big Town, Wynonna Judd & Shelby Lynne at Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater in Bridgeport now – and grab 10% off using code TICKETNEWS10