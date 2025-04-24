Live Nation-Backed California Bill Draws Warnings From Consumer Advocates

Concert crowd | Photo by Rafandalucia via Wikimedia Commons

A Live Nation/Ticketmaster-backed California Assembly bill has triggered fierce debate among consumer advocates, small businesses, and some of the largest players in the live entertainment industry. AB 1349, authored by Assemblymember Isaac Bryan, proposes a series of changes to existing California ticketing laws. Critics contend that these changes would give companies like Live Nation Entertainment outsized power to control—or even eliminate—competitive resale markets.

The measure, heard by the Assembly Committee on Privacy and Consumer Protection on April 22, is sponsored by the National Independent Venue Association (NIVA) and the Music Artists Coalition (MAC) in addition to Ticketmaster/Live Nation. These organizations have provided the backbone of support for the “Fix The Tix” coalition, which has largely pushed for legislation fitting Live Nation’s preferred regulatory climate.

Its opponents include the Chamber of Progress, Consumer Federation of California, California Black Chamber of Commerce, National Action Network, Latin Business Association, as well as businesses like TickPick, SeatGeek, and StubHub.

CA 1349 Backers Represent Titans of Concert Promotion Business

Beyond Live Nation Entertainment itself and the nominally “independent” NIVA, the coalition pushing for CA 1349 includes a who’s who of industry titans. The MAC is dominated by individuals and businesses tied to Live Nation’s interests – including former Live Nation chairman Irving Azoff, whose Oak View Group (OVG) was pointed to in the DOJ’s antitrust lawsuit against the company as colluding with – rather than competing againts – Live Nation. MAC also counts Coran Capshaw—another mega-manager and Live Nation investor—among its leaders.

The chair of the Privacy and Consumer Protection Committee – San Francisco-area Democrat Rebecca Bauer-Kahan – has been instrumental in advocating for multiple amendments to prior legislation that pushed priorities of Live Nation’s agenda.

Opponents Warn of Consumer Harm and Anti-Competitive Effects

The broad coalition of organizations opposing AB 1349 are firm in their warnings about the potential for problems should the bill be passed into law. They point out that Live Nation and Ticketmaster, despite lambasting certain resale practices, also derive significant revenue in the secondary market. Critics argue that if AB 1349 becomes law, Live Nation would have a mechanism to label many competitors’ practices unlawful, potentially undercutting independent resale marketplaces.

“It’s easy to see how Live Nation could leverage this bill to maintain or expand its dominance,” said one opponent, noting that Live Nation’s integrated business model already includes concert promotion, venue operation, artist management, and primary as well as secondary ticket sales. “By outlawing key resale activities unless they meet strict conditions—conditions a major player like Live Nation can easily set—competition from resale could effectively vanish overnight”

Groups like the Consumer Federation of California also oppose the measure, cautioning that large entertainment companies would see their power reinforced if AB 1349’s language remains broad. Opponents say they have no objection in principle to banning “speculative” sales that leave fans holding the bag. Instead, they argue the bill’s current form grants too much authority to event presenters, who can impose terms that box out independent ticket resellers.

Weaponizing Ticket Protections?

Central to the controversy is whether AB 1349’s tight rules could be “weaponized” by a vertically integrated giant such as Live Nation. Current California law already bars certain deceptive practices—including bots that bypass ticket-purchase limits—and imposes misdemeanor penalties for violations. AB 1349 increases potential fines and clarifies that each ticket improperly sold counts as a separate violation, punishable by up to $10,000 per instance.

Also problematic are requirements that any resale platform list not only the section and row of a ticket being posted for sale, but the specific seat numbers and “face value” of the initial sale. Such information would effectively grant promoters like Live Nation the capacity to selectively cancel tickets listed for resale on any platform outside of their control.

Opponents say that if Live Nation decides certain ticket listings violate the law, venues it operates or tours it promotes could deny entry or revoke tickets. “This effectively grants major promoters and venues the power to declare entire corners of the market unlawful,” said a resale marketplace representative. “Given Live Nation’s position, it wouldn’t just be reining in bad actors—it could sideline any competitor they designate as noncompliant.”

Next Steps for AB 1349

AB 1349 was referred to the Judiciary Committee after passing the Arts, Entertainment, Sports and Tourism Committee with a 7-0-2 vote. While the bill continues its legislative journey, all eyes are on whether lawmakers will adopt amendments to limit potential anti-competitive effects. Amendments suggested by arts advocacy groups and nonprofits could carve out exemptions for certain charitable and flexible-ticket options. Meanwhile, the bill’s provisions empowering event presenters to define resale conditions remain a focal point of concern.

With a high-stakes federal antitrust lawsuit pending against Live Nation—joined by California Attorney General Rob Bonta and a growing list of other states—debate around AB 1349 comes at a pivotal time for the U.S. ticketing landscape. Should it pass in its current form, critics worry it may tilt an already volatile industry further in favor of the largest integrated entertainment giants, potentially closing off independent channels that music fans and sports enthusiasts have come to rely on for last-minute or competitively priced tickets.

Whether AB 1349’s consumer protections will outweigh these potential drawbacks will likely be decided in the coming months, with both lawmakers and industry players watching closely. As one opponent framed it: “Protecting fans from rip-offs is a must. We just hope this bill doesn’t replace one set of bad practices with another, even more powerful one.”