Lucy Dacus Adds Dates to ‘Forever Is A Feeling Tour’

ConcertsVictoria Drum12 seconds ago

Lucy Dacus has announced a new run of dates for her “Forever Is A Feeling Tour”, building on an already busy summer schedule.

The singer-songwriter will launch the new shows beginning July 25 at Philadelphia’s FDR Park and continue through a September 24 stop at Pittsburgh’s Benedum Center.

The newly added performances stretch from the Midwest to the Pacific Northwest and beyond, with several taking place at iconic venues like the Masonic Temple Theatre in Detroit and The Green at Shelburne Museum in Vermont. Joining Dacus on select dates are Jay Som and Julia Jacklin, as well as Julien Baker & TORRES.

Presale for these newly announced shows begins Tuesday, April 15 at 12 p.m. local time, with general ticket sales opening on Friday, April 18 at the same hour. Fans can find more information, including links to purchase tickets, at LucyDac.us.

Tickets are also available through resale marketplaces, such as Ticket Club, which lets members save by cutting out the service fees. Lucy Dacus Tickets

Hailing from Richmond, Virginia, Lucy Dacus rose to prominence with her 2016 debut album, No Burden, followed by the critically acclaimed Historian and Home Video. In addition to her solo work, she is part of the indie supergroup boygenius alongside Phoebe Bridgers and Julien Baker. The tour comes in support of her latest album, Forever Is A Feeling. 

A complete list of tour dates can be found below:

Lucy Dacus Forever Is A Feeling Tour Dates

Date Venue & City
04/16 Philadelphia, PA @ The Met
04/18 Washington, DC @ The Anthem
04/19 Washington, DC @ The Anthem
04/20 Boston, MA @ MGM Music Hall
04/21 Boston, MA @ MGM Music Hall
04/23 New York, NY @ Radio City Music Hall
04/24 New York, NY @ Radio City Music Hall
04/25 Toronto, ON @ Massey Hall
04/26 Toronto, ON @ Massey Hall
04/29 Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium
04/30 Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium
05/01 Chicago, IL @ Chicago Theatre
05/02 Chicago, IL @ Chicago Theatre
05/05 St. Paul, MN @ Palace Theatre
05/06 St. Paul, MN @ Palace Theatre
05/07 Kansas City, MI @ Midland
05/09 Dallas, TX @ Winspear Opera House
05/10 Austin, TX @ Moody Amphitheatre
05/12 Denver, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre
05/14 Los Angeles, CA @ The Greek Theatre
05/15 Los Angeles, CA @ The Greek Theatre
06/08 Bristol, UK @ The Trinity Centre (early show)
06/08 Bristol, UK @ The Trinity Centre (late show)
06/09 Kingston, UK @ Pryzm (early show)
06/09 Kingston, UK @ Pryzm (late show)
06/11 Bergen, NO @ Bergenfest
06/12 Oslo, NO @ Rockefeller
06/13-15 Hilvarenbeek, NL @ Best Kept Secret Festival
06/16 Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso
06/17 Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso
06/18 Berlin, DE @ Astra
06/19 Berlin, DE @ Astra
06/21 Tuttlingen, DE @ Southside Festival
06/22 Scheeßel, DE @ Hurricane Festival
06/24 Brussels, BE @ Ancienne Belgique
06/25 Paris, FR @ Trianon
06/26 London, UK @ Brixton Academy
06/28 Somerset, UK @ Glastonbury
06/30 Edinburgh, UK @ Usher Hall
07/01 Glasgow, UK @ Barrowlands
07/02 Manchester, UK @ Academy
07/03 Dublin, IE @ Iveagh Gardens
07/05 Roskilde, DK @ Roskilde Festival
07/25 Philadelphia, PA @ FDR Park
07/26 Columbus, OH @ KEMBA Live!
07/27 Milwaukee, WI @ Riverside Theatre
07/29 Detroit, MI @ Masonic Temple Theatre
07/30 Lewiston, NY @ Artpark Mainstage Theater
08/01 Montreal, QC @ Osheaga Festival
08/02 Shelburne, VT @ The Green at Shelburne Museum
08/03 Portland, ME @ Back Cove Music & Arts Festival
08/08 Portland, OR @ Edgefield
08/09 Boise, ID @ Morrison Center
08/10 Carnation, WA @ Remlinger Farms
08/12 Vancouver, BC @ Queen Elizabeth Theatre
08/16 Berkeley, CA @ The Greek Theatre
09/09 San Diego, CA @ Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre
09/11 Phoenix, AZ @ Arizona Financial Theatre
09/13 Oklahoma City, OK @ The Criterion
09/15 St. Louis, MO @ Stiefel Theatre
09/16 Indianapolis, IN @ Murat Theatre
09/17 Louisville, KY @ The Louisville Palace Theater
09/19 Richmond, VA @ Altria Theater
09/20 Durham, NC @ DPAC
09/21 Atlanta, GA @ Shaky Knees Festival
09/23 Asheville, NC @ Asheville Yards
09/24 Pittsburgh, PA @ Benedum Center for the Performing Arts

