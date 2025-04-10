Lucy Dacus Adds Dates to ‘Forever Is A Feeling Tour’
Lucy Dacus has announced a new run of dates for her “Forever Is A Feeling Tour”, building on an already busy summer schedule.
The singer-songwriter will launch the new shows beginning July 25 at Philadelphia’s FDR Park and continue through a September 24 stop at Pittsburgh’s Benedum Center.
The newly added performances stretch from the Midwest to the Pacific Northwest and beyond, with several taking place at iconic venues like the Masonic Temple Theatre in Detroit and The Green at Shelburne Museum in Vermont. Joining Dacus on select dates are Jay Som and Julia Jacklin, as well as Julien Baker & TORRES.
Presale for these newly announced shows begins Tuesday, April 15 at 12 p.m. local time, with general ticket sales opening on Friday, April 18 at the same hour. Fans can find more information, including links to purchase tickets, at LucyDac.us.
Hailing from Richmond, Virginia, Lucy Dacus rose to prominence with her 2016 debut album, No Burden, followed by the critically acclaimed Historian and Home Video. In addition to her solo work, she is part of the indie supergroup boygenius alongside Phoebe Bridgers and Julien Baker. The tour comes in support of her latest album, Forever Is A Feeling.
A complete list of tour dates can be found below:
Lucy Dacus Forever Is A Feeling Tour Dates
|Date
|Venue & City
|04/16
|Philadelphia, PA @ The Met
|04/18
|Washington, DC @ The Anthem
|04/19
|Washington, DC @ The Anthem
|04/20
|Boston, MA @ MGM Music Hall
|04/21
|Boston, MA @ MGM Music Hall
|04/23
|New York, NY @ Radio City Music Hall
|04/24
|New York, NY @ Radio City Music Hall
|04/25
|Toronto, ON @ Massey Hall
|04/26
|Toronto, ON @ Massey Hall
|04/29
|Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium
|04/30
|Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium
|05/01
|Chicago, IL @ Chicago Theatre
|05/02
|Chicago, IL @ Chicago Theatre
|05/05
|St. Paul, MN @ Palace Theatre
|05/06
|St. Paul, MN @ Palace Theatre
|05/07
|Kansas City, MI @ Midland
|05/09
|Dallas, TX @ Winspear Opera House
|05/10
|Austin, TX @ Moody Amphitheatre
|05/12
|Denver, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre
|05/14
|Los Angeles, CA @ The Greek Theatre
|05/15
|Los Angeles, CA @ The Greek Theatre
|06/08
|Bristol, UK @ The Trinity Centre (early show)
|06/08
|Bristol, UK @ The Trinity Centre (late show)
|06/09
|Kingston, UK @ Pryzm (early show)
|06/09
|Kingston, UK @ Pryzm (late show)
|06/11
|Bergen, NO @ Bergenfest
|06/12
|Oslo, NO @ Rockefeller
|06/13-15
|Hilvarenbeek, NL @ Best Kept Secret Festival
|06/16
|Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso
|06/17
|Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso
|06/18
|Berlin, DE @ Astra
|06/19
|Berlin, DE @ Astra
|06/21
|Tuttlingen, DE @ Southside Festival
|06/22
|Scheeßel, DE @ Hurricane Festival
|06/24
|Brussels, BE @ Ancienne Belgique
|06/25
|Paris, FR @ Trianon
|06/26
|London, UK @ Brixton Academy
|06/28
|Somerset, UK @ Glastonbury
|06/30
|Edinburgh, UK @ Usher Hall
|07/01
|Glasgow, UK @ Barrowlands
|07/02
|Manchester, UK @ Academy
|07/03
|Dublin, IE @ Iveagh Gardens
|07/05
|Roskilde, DK @ Roskilde Festival
|07/25
|Philadelphia, PA @ FDR Park
|07/26
|Columbus, OH @ KEMBA Live!
|07/27
|Milwaukee, WI @ Riverside Theatre
|07/29
|Detroit, MI @ Masonic Temple Theatre
|07/30
|Lewiston, NY @ Artpark Mainstage Theater
|08/01
|Montreal, QC @ Osheaga Festival
|08/02
|Shelburne, VT @ The Green at Shelburne Museum
|08/03
|Portland, ME @ Back Cove Music & Arts Festival
|08/08
|Portland, OR @ Edgefield
|08/09
|Boise, ID @ Morrison Center
|08/10
|Carnation, WA @ Remlinger Farms
|08/12
|Vancouver, BC @ Queen Elizabeth Theatre
|08/16
|Berkeley, CA @ The Greek Theatre
|09/09
|San Diego, CA @ Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre
|09/11
|Phoenix, AZ @ Arizona Financial Theatre
|09/13
|Oklahoma City, OK @ The Criterion
|09/15
|St. Louis, MO @ Stiefel Theatre
|09/16
|Indianapolis, IN @ Murat Theatre
|09/17
|Louisville, KY @ The Louisville Palace Theater
|09/19
|Richmond, VA @ Altria Theater
|09/20
|Durham, NC @ DPAC
|09/21
|Atlanta, GA @ Shaky Knees Festival
|09/23
|Asheville, NC @ Asheville Yards
|09/24
|Pittsburgh, PA @ Benedum Center for the Performing Arts
