Lucy Dacus Adds Dates to ‘Forever Is A Feeling Tour’

Lucy Dacus has announced a new run of dates for her “Forever Is A Feeling Tour”, building on an already busy summer schedule.

The singer-songwriter will launch the new shows beginning July 25 at Philadelphia’s FDR Park and continue through a September 24 stop at Pittsburgh’s Benedum Center.

The newly added performances stretch from the Midwest to the Pacific Northwest and beyond, with several taking place at iconic venues like the Masonic Temple Theatre in Detroit and The Green at Shelburne Museum in Vermont. Joining Dacus on select dates are Jay Som and Julia Jacklin, as well as Julien Baker & TORRES.

Presale for these newly announced shows begins Tuesday, April 15 at 12 p.m. local time, with general ticket sales opening on Friday, April 18 at the same hour. Fans can find more information, including links to purchase tickets, at LucyDac.us.

Hailing from Richmond, Virginia, Lucy Dacus rose to prominence with her 2016 debut album, No Burden, followed by the critically acclaimed Historian and Home Video. In addition to her solo work, she is part of the indie supergroup boygenius alongside Phoebe Bridgers and Julien Baker. The tour comes in support of her latest album, Forever Is A Feeling.

A complete list of tour dates can be found below:

Lucy Dacus Forever Is A Feeling Tour Dates

Date Venue & City 04/16 Philadelphia, PA @ The Met 04/18 Washington, DC @ The Anthem 04/19 Washington, DC @ The Anthem 04/20 Boston, MA @ MGM Music Hall 04/21 Boston, MA @ MGM Music Hall 04/23 New York, NY @ Radio City Music Hall 04/24 New York, NY @ Radio City Music Hall 04/25 Toronto, ON @ Massey Hall 04/26 Toronto, ON @ Massey Hall 04/29 Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium 04/30 Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium 05/01 Chicago, IL @ Chicago Theatre 05/02 Chicago, IL @ Chicago Theatre 05/05 St. Paul, MN @ Palace Theatre 05/06 St. Paul, MN @ Palace Theatre 05/07 Kansas City, MI @ Midland 05/09 Dallas, TX @ Winspear Opera House 05/10 Austin, TX @ Moody Amphitheatre 05/12 Denver, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre 05/14 Los Angeles, CA @ The Greek Theatre 05/15 Los Angeles, CA @ The Greek Theatre 06/08 Bristol, UK @ The Trinity Centre (early show) 06/08 Bristol, UK @ The Trinity Centre (late show) 06/09 Kingston, UK @ Pryzm (early show) 06/09 Kingston, UK @ Pryzm (late show) 06/11 Bergen, NO @ Bergenfest 06/12 Oslo, NO @ Rockefeller 06/13-15 Hilvarenbeek, NL @ Best Kept Secret Festival 06/16 Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso 06/17 Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso 06/18 Berlin, DE @ Astra 06/19 Berlin, DE @ Astra 06/21 Tuttlingen, DE @ Southside Festival 06/22 Scheeßel, DE @ Hurricane Festival 06/24 Brussels, BE @ Ancienne Belgique 06/25 Paris, FR @ Trianon 06/26 London, UK @ Brixton Academy 06/28 Somerset, UK @ Glastonbury 06/30 Edinburgh, UK @ Usher Hall 07/01 Glasgow, UK @ Barrowlands 07/02 Manchester, UK @ Academy 07/03 Dublin, IE @ Iveagh Gardens 07/05 Roskilde, DK @ Roskilde Festival 07/25 Philadelphia, PA @ FDR Park 07/26 Columbus, OH @ KEMBA Live! 07/27 Milwaukee, WI @ Riverside Theatre 07/29 Detroit, MI @ Masonic Temple Theatre 07/30 Lewiston, NY @ Artpark Mainstage Theater 08/01 Montreal, QC @ Osheaga Festival 08/02 Shelburne, VT @ The Green at Shelburne Museum 08/03 Portland, ME @ Back Cove Music & Arts Festival 08/08 Portland, OR @ Edgefield 08/09 Boise, ID @ Morrison Center 08/10 Carnation, WA @ Remlinger Farms 08/12 Vancouver, BC @ Queen Elizabeth Theatre 08/16 Berkeley, CA @ The Greek Theatre 09/09 San Diego, CA @ Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre 09/11 Phoenix, AZ @ Arizona Financial Theatre 09/13 Oklahoma City, OK @ The Criterion 09/15 St. Louis, MO @ Stiefel Theatre 09/16 Indianapolis, IN @ Murat Theatre 09/17 Louisville, KY @ The Louisville Palace Theater 09/19 Richmond, VA @ Altria Theater 09/20 Durham, NC @ DPAC 09/21 Atlanta, GA @ Shaky Knees Festival 09/23 Asheville, NC @ Asheville Yards 09/24 Pittsburgh, PA @ Benedum Center for the Performing Arts

